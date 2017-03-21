‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura’s Valentin Obsession Could Cause Kevin Split

General Hospital spoilers show us that Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) is ready to go after Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) over the damage he’s done to two of her three children, and her hatred for him will soon put her love with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) at risk. Will Laura go off the deep end and ruin her life for a shot at revenge against Valentin on General Hospital?

Kevin Worried About Laura

Some upcoming General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for Wednesday say Laura’s growing anger and obsession with Valentin put roadblocks in her fledgling relationship with Kevin. Will Laura let her hatred grow to the point that it blocks out all joy in her life and wrecks her newfound love with the sexy General Hospital shrink? Maybe. Laura has a history of mental issues.

General Hospital spoilers show Laura continues to encourage Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) to be calm and deal rationally with Valentin so she can have her court-ordered visitation with Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). But while Laura is preaching sanity and patience to Lulu, Laura is eating herself up inside, according to upcoming General Hospital spoilers, and she may lose her fight with her darker urges.

Valentin Scarred Laura Deeply

Recent General Hospital spoilers and events show it’s not just the custody verdict over Charlotte that is driving Laura off the deep end with Valentin. Not only did the custody battle strip away rights Lulu should have had, but this is also the guy that shot Nikolas Cassadine (then-Tyler Christopher) and also nearly killed her sweetheart Kevin. General Hospital shows us Valentin may never pay for these crimes.

A look back to General Hospital last year shows us although Valentin was arrested for those crimes, he was able to get the charges dropped in Greece. He claims he shot Nikolas in self-defense and that Kevin jumped in front of a warning shot. Looking deeper, General Hospital spoilers tease it may have been the WSB that helped clean up Valentin’s mess. There is a lot going on with Valentin we don’t yet know.

Here are two more #KevLaur Nation! Everyone can play. Classic one liners from Kevin or Laura that showcase their greatness! #GH pic.twitter.com/FqVTCn78kx — Amy Garbrecht (@AmyGarbrecht) March 7, 2017

Cassadine History Repeats Itself

Looking at Laura’s General Hospital history with the Cassadines, you can see this situation with Lulu and Valentin is a lot like Laura’s past with Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly) and Nikolas. Laura was impregnated against her will due to kidnapping then had to give up Nikolas to get away from Cassadine Island. That same history shows Laura didn’t see Nik again until he was a teenager.

Similarly, on General Hospital, Lulu had a child with Valentin she didn’t consent to, and she has been denied years of time with her daughter. Laura’s history of mental problems and being institutionalized were tied to her traumatic past with the Cassadines. All of that history might be weighing Laura down and causing her to act out against Valentin for crimes he did commit and others committed by the rest of the Cassadine clan, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Laura’s Revenge Plans Take Shape

General Hospital spoilers have warned for weeks that Laura wouldn’t take a verdict against Lulu well. Laura repeatedly warned Valentin she would hurt him if he hurt Lulu, and now Lulu is hurt. On yesterday’s General Hospital, when Laura and Lulu were at the Metro Court and saw Valentin there with Charlotte and Nina Clay Cassadine (Michelle Stafford), Laura promised Lulu she was in a position to make him pay.

General Hospital spoilers predict when Laura and Lulu learn Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) has been hired as Charlotte’s nanny, they see this as an opportunity to strike at Valentin from within and get evidence to take him back to court. Other General Hospital spoilers promise Laura also goes to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for information regarding her revenge plan against Valentin. Does Laura want a hit man?

Lulu: Doesn't it drive u crazy 2 sit back&let Valentin trample all over me? So damn sick of the #GH writers trampling over Lulu! #Lante pic.twitter.com/RhJ3lEYQDp — LanteQuotz (@LanteQuotz) March 20, 2017

Will Laura’s Scheme Rebound On Her?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Laura’s plans to take down Valentin might do more harm to her than him. Laura’s obsession with revenge could cost her Kevin and even her freedom. Given Laura’s past history of mental instability, if Valentin finds her stalking him, he might press charges that could see her back in a padded room thinking about her life choices. General Hospital promises more tension here.

There’s also the fact that Valentin seems to have more lives than a herd of cats. General Hospital spoilers predict he’ll be able to keep custody of Charlotte despite these schemes. Laura feels justified in playing dirty with Valentin on behalf of Lulu, but she might make everything worse. What’s at risk is that Lulu could lose any rights to visit Charlotte if the court finds out about the upcoming Spencer schemes on General Hospital.

There is a lot of movement in this storyline this week and next as we see what happens with these General Hospital spoilers.

Today on #GH: Anna's fight for answers may never be over. pic.twitter.com/VzpPMUl9Fa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]