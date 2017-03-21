24-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Jupiter Triple Homicide

Detectives with the Jupiter Police Department arrested Christopher Vasata, 24, on Monday in connection with the triple homicide case in Jupiter, Florida, according to WPTV.

At around 10:34 p.m. on February 5, officers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Mohawk Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, responding officers discovered three people shot dead in the backyard of a Jupiter home. The victims were later identified as “Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville, and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.”

Police will soon announce cash reward for information leading to second suspect @CBS12 https://t.co/a1MIkGZo8e — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) March 21, 2017

Just six minutes after the 911 call was logged, Palm Beach County deputies were in pursuit of a dark-colored four-door sedan, about one-mile for the scene where the triple homicide occurred, for traffic violations.

It was noted that when the vehicle made a stop in the 100 block of Paseos Way, a man later identified as Vasata, opened the door on the driver’s side and collapsed on the street. Afterward, the vehicle sped off, leaving Vasata behind.

It appeared Vasata had been shot twice in the buttocks and the lower back area. He told officers that he had been shot by an unknown person while standing outside of one of his “buddy’s house.”

While police officials were searching the wounded man for identification, they uncovered a “black glove, a loaded magazine for a.40 caliber glock handgun, and a single stray ‘Perfecta’.40 caliber bullet” in the pockets of his shorts.

Vasata was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where deputies were able to speak with Vasata in the emergency room before undergoing surgery, regarding the triple homicide case. It was alleged that he said: “Here I am, looking at Heaven. I just killed 3 people and I’m looking at Heaven.” However, he later he denied making that statement.

After an investigation, it was uncovered that Charles Vorpagel and three of his friends were in the backyard of his home on Mohawk Street, having a party on Super Bowl Sunday next to a fire pit when several people appeared wearing masks and began shooting.

The Super Bowl Sunday party host reportedly jumped a fence and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. His friends were shot to death.

Vorpagel later told police that Vasata had to among the masked men who were involved in the shooting.

Vasata was arrested in connection with the Jupiter triple homicide, facing “three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first degree murder with a firearm and one count of a felon possession of a firearm or ammunition.”

Chief Frank Kitzerow, with the Jupiter Police Department, stated that “he became a suspect fairly early in the investigation.”

Jupiter Mayor Todd Wodraska said: “You see the pictures of those young people, members of the community. You hear the stories, hear what’s going on with them and you can’t fathom why something like this would happen in your community.”

“If you see something, say something. We’re looking for folks to come out and help us with the investigation.”

Waiting for Jupiter Mayor, state attorney and police chief to speak about the triple-homicide on Feb. 5 on Mohawk Street pic.twitter.com/tCM7NKGnJi — Hannah Winston (@hannahwinston) March 20, 2017

Kitzerow has assured the Jupiter community that they are safe and the shooting was not a random act. He went on to say that “as the case develops, you will understand why I’m able to reach that conclusion.”

The suspected shooter in the Jupiter triple homicide case was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, but he has refused.

Detectives with the Jupiter Police Department urges anyone with information in the Jupiter triple homicide to call 561-746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-8477 – callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

A cash reward is offered for information leading up to a second arrest in the Jupiter triple homicide case.

[Featured Image by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]