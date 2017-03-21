Who Is Erika Jayne’s Son Tommy Zizzo?

As Erika Jayne continues with her new role on Dancing With the Stars, fans are becoming more and more curious about her family life at home with her husband, Tom Girardi, and her son, Tommy Zizzo.

Although several contestants had family members in the audience during last night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, Erika Jayne’s husband and son were missing in action while her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, were seen cheering her on.

Erika Jayne was confirmed as one of the contestants of the ABC dancing competition earlier this month after making a name for herself in the world of music and the world of reality television.

Since then, she has been sharing photos and videos of herself on the set of Dancing With the Stars with partner Gleb Savchenko, who also worked with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Vanderpump.

A post shared by Freeze Frame – DWTS (@dwts.freezeframe) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Erika Jayne was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of former cast member Yolanda Foster during the show’s sixth season. One season later, Foster announced her exit from the show as Erika Jayne’s role lived on.

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne has kept her son off-screen while husband Tom Girardi has been seen on occasion. In turn, several fans have been left wanting more when it comes to her personal life.

“It’s not weird [that people are interested in Tommy],” Erika Jayne revealed to The Daily Dish last month. “I’m sure that they’re curious because the only thing that they see is this thing. But I am a mother. He is a police officer and he will remain off camera.”

Although Erika Jayne’s son hasn’t been seen on the Bravo reality series, he stays quite close to his mother. In fact, Zizzo is currently living at home with his mom and her husband.

“Tom’s very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it’s nice,” Erika Girardi said of their live-in relationship. “We have a really big house, so it’s nice to have him there. And it’s nice; listen let me be very honest I worry about my boy as I’m sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [is]… It’s nice to hear him come home. It’s nice to hear him come off duty and I can see his car in the driveway or I hear him walk up the steps.”

Erika Jayne also joked that her son’s presence in her home serves as free security.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

As for husband Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne spoke of the high-profile attorney during a recent interview with People Magazine and revealed he’s always been supportive of her sexy career.

“I think that’s what makes marriage work — when you allow each other to be strong in their chosen profession; when you support each other and love each other,” Erika Jayne explained to the magazine.

“They broke the mold when they made Tom for sure,” she continued. “Tom is an incredibly special human being. He’s not only a great husband — he’s also a great father, a great friend, a great mentor, and a hell of a f**ing lawyer. He’s so good.”

To see more of Erika Jayne, tune into tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, which starts at 8 p.m. on ABC, and don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]