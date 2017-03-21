WWE News: Family Worried About Former Champ’s Mental Health After Sex Tape Leak

Over the course of the past week, many celebrities have fallen victim to another huge online hack, which has exposed their private photos, videos, and information. Many of those involved in this massive breach of privacy have been WWE superstars, and the one that appears to be the most affected by it is a former champion. Paige had a number of nude photos and sexually explicit private videos leaked, and now, her family is concerned about her mental health.

Paige is only one of those involved in this latest online hack/leak while Brad Maddox, Xavier Woods, Summer Rae, and even Maria Kanellis have had their privacy invaded. Wrestling Inc. reported that other celebrities such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were others victimized in this scandal, and legal action is being taken.

This hack is reminiscent of the one that happened back in 2014, and apparently, there are a lot more to come. While this hack is in the early stages of leaking information and photos, it is already greatly affecting people, and Paige’s family is concerned about her mental health.

According to ComicBook.com, Paige’s father, Ricky Knight, made a post on his Facebook page regarding the leak and said that “none of this is worth it.” Knight said he is on the “verge of breaking,” and the entire family is “crushed.”

“My last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us.”

The wrestling family, which is the focus of a film The Rock is working on with WWE studios, is completely torn apart by this whole situation. Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, also expressed her grief over the photo leak.

Sat with my husband, he is sobbing, he can’t even speak. I’m losing everything I love, the business we love will kill us it seems — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 20, 2017

Even though the leak was no fault of Paige’s, WWE does have a morality clause in every superstar’s contract, and some have thought this could result in her firing. Paige has said that this content was stolen from her, and she had nothing to do with it being revealed to the world.

Sports Keeda has a good point that firing Paige now would likely hurt the film being made by The Rock and jeopardize the entire project. If anything, this has brought a lot of extra attention to Paige and will only bring more to the film when it is time for its release.

Brad Maddox is no longer with WWE, and Summer Rae has insisted the photos revealed to be of her were not legitimate. Last night on Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods appeared with The New Day in a taped backstage segment, and the leaked photos were even jokingly mentioned.

As of now, it appears as if WWE may not bring disciplinary action against Woods or Paige or Summer, but that still remains to be seen.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige has had her issues with WWE over the course of the past year, and many have wondered if she would even appear on television again after recovering from her injury. While that still remains to be seen, this online hack and the leaking of her nude photos and videos have taken a different toll on the former champion. With her family worried about her mental health, it may still be a good while until fans see Paige back in the ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]