Arnold Schwarzenegger Throws Shade At Donald Trump’s Low Approval Rating

Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Donald Trump haven’t been getting along too well as of late. And with Trump’s approval rating trending downwards in most nationwide polls, the former California governor couldn’t resist taking a few jabs at this trend in a video he posted online on Tuesday.

A report from Mashable quoted “The Governator” and his rant from earlier this morning, as he shared a video on Twitter, where Arnold took aim at Trump and his approval rating struggles.

“Oh, Donald — the ratings are in, and you got swamped. Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?”

Schwarzenegger then called Trump out for removing certain educational programs and the Meals on Wheels initiative, accusing the president of not living up to his campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again.”

“But what do you expect? I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again’. Come on!”

Schwarzenegger then challenged Trump to appear at a school not far away from the White House, asking him to check out the work he’s done with his After-School All-Stars organization for low-income school children.

“I mean, who is advising you? Let me give you some advice: go to a middle school — the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House. I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children. Let’s do it, huh?”

Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Trump over low "ratings": https://t.co/MJDoKaoU6p pic.twitter.com/RZEyEKZ9dU — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2017

The beef between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump has been going on since Schwarzenegger, who had previously served as California’s Republican governor, announced last year that he won’t be voting for Trump. This, according to the Huffington Post, marked the first time since Arnold became a U.S. citizen in 1983 that he wouldn’t be voting for the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in the elections.

Previously, Trump had taken issue with Schwarzenegger’s performance as the host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, which premiered in January with Arnold taking over Trump’s old hosting job. Commenting on the show’s ratings, Trump took to Twitter to talk about how Schwarzenegger got “destroyed” in the season premiere.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The Huffington Post compared Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump’s season premiere numbers, noting that The New Celebrity Apprentice’s first-season premiere drew only 4.9 million live viewers, or almost 2 million less than the 6.8 million drawn in by Trump’s last Celebrity Apprentice season premiere in 2015. Still, Trump’s presence was only good enough to make the show “middle of the pack all the way,” wrote the Chicago Tribune, which observed that it had never ranked any higher than 46th overall in terms of ratings.

One month after the less-than-stellar season premiere of The New Celebrity Apprentice, Arnold Schwarzenegger quit the show. But in an interesting note considering his catchphrase on the original show, Donald Trump had insisted that Arnold was actually fired, not by him, but rather as a result of subpar ratings, Deadline wrote earlier this month.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump’s feud has included a few other important issues, aside from Trump’s low approval rating and the aforementioned issues with The New Celebrity Apprentice. The Huffington Post noted that Schwarzenegger has been very critical of Trump’s decision to name “climate change denier” Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the president’s Muslim travel ban.

[Featured Image by Robert Cianfione/Getty Images]