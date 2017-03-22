Brad Pitt Dumped By Kate Hudson Amid Baby Rumors? A Kiss Reveals Answer

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have been linked together in romance rumors for months after the news of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Now a new report claims that Kate is pregnant, with Brad as the alleged baby daddy. But in the wake of those pregnancy rumors, Hudson has been seen kissing a hot hunk. Was it Pitt?

Allegations that Kate was pregnant with Brad’s baby came from some of her friends, who claim she’s covering up a tiny baby bump, according to Yahoo. And with the claims of a secret hookup involving Hudson and Pitt ongoing, those pregnancy rumors have soared.

Neither Kate nor Brad has confirmed the ongoing rumors of a romance. But sources cited by Yahoo said that Hudson is expecting Pitt’s baby. Adding to the pregnancy rumors, the 37-year-old was seen wearing a loose maxi frock that couldn’t hide her seemingly rounded tummy.

As for how the alleged couple reportedly feel about the situation, one of the insiders revealed that Hudson is staying “very coy” while “definitely hiding some happy news” about her life. Moreover, the source added that Kate hasn’t tried to hide her feelings about having a baby with Pitt.

“Kate has made no secret of the fact that she’s desperate to have a baby with Brad.”

In addition to reportedly replacing her usual tummy-baring crop tops with maxi dresses, Hudson has added to the rumors that she’s pregnant with Pitt’s child by no longer drinking booze, added the source.

Brad, 53, already has six children with Angelina Jolie. But Pitt is described as “delighted” with the pregnancy news, with the source also noting Kate’s enthusiasm about the actor’s approach to parenting.

“He’s kind, caring and he loves kids,” said the insider.

“Brad will be a great father, as far as Kate’s concerned.”

However, in the wake of those reports that Pitt is “delighted” about having a child with Hudson, rumors are soaring that she has begun a new romance.

Meet musician Danny Fujikawa, who was seen kissing Kate outside a smoothie place in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Life.

Fujikawa, 30, was reportedly “all over” Hudson. But he’s not the only one on her potential boyfriend list. Kate also recently enjoyed a PDA-filled Oscars night with Diplo, 38.

Has Danny replaced both Pitt and Diplo in Hudson’s life? Fujikawa is the co-founder of Lightwave Records, and also a guitarist, known for playing in a band called Chief. Adding to those rumors that he’s Brad’s and Diplo’s replacements, Danny was seen driving Kate home after a night in West Hollywood.

Despite months of rumors that Hudson is Brad’s girlfriend, the Daily Mail reported that Kate and Fujikawa recently went from long-time friends to dating.

Hudson and Danny were seen locking lips during one date, enjoying a Saturday night together on another occasion, and dining at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi. Fujikawa is a native of Los Angeles who went to New York University.

As for his position as co-founder of the independent record label, Lightwave Records, Danny has described his job as “Organizer of Energy, Musician of Honesty.”

But how is Brad faring now that he’s split from Angelina Jolie and allegedly dumped by Hudson? Pitt has a dramatically different life today than he did a year ago, pointed out E News.

Brad has been spending time working on a sculpture at British artist Thomas Houseago’s studio in Los Angeles, and he reportedly sometimes listens to sad songs, according to the media outlet. However, Pitt also has gradually returned to the spotlight.

In a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, the actor beamed as the crowd cheered his presentation of the Best Motion Picture, Drama, contender Moonlight. Pitt also was seen mingling with Sting, Chris Cornell and Zach Galifianakis at the ROCK4EB! fundraiser in Los Angeles and even held a private party in a room at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

Although his inner circle is small, the media outlet noted that Brad has maintained a “friendly” relationship with Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife. The two reportedly are communicating as friends rather than as rekindled romantic partners.

