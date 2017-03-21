Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth: Tish Cyrus Dishes On Upcoming Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven’t announced their wedding date quite yet, but when the time comes, the singer’s mother looks forward to being a part of her nuptials.

During NBC’s Summer Press Day on March 20, Hollywood Life spoke to Tish Cyrus about her upcoming involvement in Cyrus and Hemsworth’s future plans to wed.

“Oh my gosh! If and when that day comes, I’m sure,” Tish said of helping daughter Miley Cyrus prepare for her wedding.

“If that day ever came then of course,” she continued. “I’m her mom.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating one another after being cast in the 2010 film The Last Song. At the time, the actors were playing love interests who lived near one another in a beach town. Two years later, they became engaged.

Although Tish looks forward to helping Miley Cyrus with her wedding once she decides on a date, Tish admitted that she may not be the support her daughter will ultimately look for.

“It’s tough. I think Miley would be the first to say it, I’ve heard her say it to so many people now that she is older, ‘My mom is not a ‘yes’ person. My mom is not going to tell me what I want to hear,'” explained Tish.

“I think I was the one person, you should always be the one who is honest and most of the time in the beginning they don’t want to hear it and they don’t like it, but as their mom, knowing that what I want for them is the best for them, I think they realize that every decision that I ever made was out of love and wanting them to be the best they can be,” she continued.

Following their engagement in 2012, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth temporarily called off their relationship as Cyrus engaged in a number of racy performances, including her duet with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. In the months that followed, Miley Cyrus was linked to Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mike Will Made It, Jared Leto, and Stella Maxwell, while Liam Hemsworth was linked to January Jones, Nina Dobrev, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued to live apart for a couple of years before ultimately reconciling in late 2015. Then, in early 2016, Cyrus was spotted with her engagement ring back on. Still, she and Hemsworth remained mum on their romance and chose to steer clear of the red carpet.

As Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth keep their relationship on the down-low, rumors continue to swirl in regard to when and where they could potentially tie the knot. However, according to a report by Hollywood Life weeks ago, the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle. Instead, they are reportedly focusing on their careers.

“[Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth] are good for right now,” the source said. “They are not in a rush at all. She is working toward new music, a new album and preparing for The Voice next season, while Liam is looking for more marquee roles to take his career to the next level. They are all about their career goals right now and love that they are a support system for each other. To them, marriage means babies, and they aren’t ready to be parents. They’d like to do it all at once! So their goals for marriage are there, but not any time soon.”

Miley Cyrus is currently taking some time off from The Voice but will return later this year for the NBC series’ 13th season.

