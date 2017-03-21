WWE News: What’s Next For Mick Foley Now That He’s Fired From Raw?

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon fired the legendary Mick Foley as the general manager of Monday Night Raw, causing an uproar amongst the Brooklyn crowd that was in attendance at The Barclay Center.

But the latest WWE news surrounding his firing — which was nothing if not a shock to many — asks one very important question: what’s next for the legendary wrestler?

Some fans think that this is just part of a larger kayfabe story line. Others believe that this is really the end of the line for the wrestler formerly known as “Mankind.” Which is the truth?

According to the latest WWE news from Canoe, there’s no surprise that Mick Foley did, in fact, get fired from Raw. Part of the firing had to do with the fact that last week, he’d stuffed Mr. Socko down Triple H’s throat. Originally, Mick Foley announced that he would be taking a “leave of absence” from the company because of his disastrous actions.

But Stephanie, who is married to Triple H, wasn’t having any of Mick’s apologies. After she’d fired Mick, Sami Zayn jumped into the ring to defend Mick Foley, but it was all for naught.

And, according to the latest WWE news from Bleacher Report, one of the main reasons why Stephanie fired Foley was because, after she’d asked him to fire someone off the Raw roster, he chose to fire her instead. This drew the ire of both McMahon and Triple H, and they were looking for an excuse to fire him from that day forward.

“You don’t care about what’s best for business, you can’t even make the tough decisions Mick,” McMahon told the WWE Hall of Famer inside the ring. “So therefore I’m going to have to do it for you. And there’s something I’ve been wanting to say for a very long time. Mick Foley, I’ve got two words for you: YOU’RE FIRED!”

But in actuality, Mick has been needing some time off for medical reasons.

“He posted on Facebook in February that he had been cleared to undergo surgery on his hip and would require a lengthy period of time for his recovery. Being fired as GM will presumably give Foley an opportunity to have the procedure. In addition, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson said on The Taz Show (h/t With Spandex’s Bill Hanstock) that Kurt Angle may take over as Raw’s GM shortly after WrestleMania 33.”

You can check out a video of Foley’s firing below.

Finally, according to the latest WWE news from Syracuse.com, Mick Foley’s firing doesn’t come without consequences. Right after he was fired as the general manager, Foley’s daughter Noelle challenged Stephanie McMahon to a match to defend her father’s honor.

No matter what, you'll always be Mick FREAKING Foley ???????? pic.twitter.com/VGii6QVr8w — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 21, 2017

Noelle sent out a tweet asking the officials at the WWE to book a match between herself and McMahon at the upcoming WrestleMania event.

While that’s not likely to happen, it is likely that Mick Foley may come back after he’s done with his surgery and recovers fully.

Now it’s your turn, readers: what do you think of this latest round of WWE news? Do you think that Mick Foley will be fired for good, or will he eventually come back? Do you think Kurt Angle will be a good general manager?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE news on Mick Foley in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]