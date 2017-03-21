‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Spoilers: Rumored Air Date And Confirmed Cast

With The Bachelor a wrap and The Bachelorette about to premiere, fans are already looking forward to Bachelor in Paradise this summer. From confirmed cast members and surprising spoilers, here’s everything we know about Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to Refinery 29, there are five Bachelor and Bachelorette alums who might make an appearance on BIP this August. While an official cast list has not been announced, host Chris Harrison has already asked a few former alums about finding love in paradise.

In her interview during the After the Final Rose episode, Raven Gates confirmed that she would be a part of Season 4. “I’ve heard of this place,” she told Harrison, referencing BIP. “Hey, if anything, I know that if Nick can go to Paradise and do this experience, and find love, that I can too.”

“So, we’ll see you in Paradise?” Harrison asked. Gates replied with a solid yes.

Friendship ❤️ @therachlindsay #realrecognizesreal #thebachelor #thebachelorette A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Shortly after Gates’ interview, former Bachelorette contestant James Taylor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on meeting up with Gates this summer. “Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?!” he wrote. “You deserve a good southern gentleman.”

Taylor’s involvement this season is unknown, but it sounds like a romance is already brewing. In fact, Gates later revealed that she is looking forward to meeting Taylor on the show and called him “very sweet.”

Gates has clearly moved on after getting dumped by Nick Viall on The Bachelor. According to People, Gates accepted the rejection the moment Viall broke the bad news and is confident she’ll find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Harrison has been trying to woo Chris Soules on BIP ever since he and Whitney Bischoff broke off their engagement. This year was no exception, and Soules sounded like he was just waiting for the right time to get involved.

“When I went to be the Bachelor, I went to find a wife and I take this really seriously. I don’t wanna go into something like that where I’m disingenuous, you know?” the Iowa farmer shared. “I don’t wanna make a fool of myself on national television.”

Enjoying the views. A beautiful Iowa sun setting over our last field. In a few hours #Harvest16 will be done! #postharvestparty #molinamindfulmoments A post shared by Chris Soules (@souleschris) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

That being said, Soules has a few concerns about starring on another reality series. “I’ve gotten chubby,” he stated. “That’s my main concern. Those guys have abs and shit.”

After getting booted from BIP last season for his drunken antics, it sounds like Chad Johnson is returning for another chance of finding love. Johnson already confirmed his involvement in the upcoming season but was hesitant to say who he’s got his eyes on.

“[There are] too many to mention, really, based upon looks,” he said. “But when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person.”

Speaking of former villains, Life & Style reports that fans can only hope that Corinne Olympios finds her way to BIP this summer. Between having a personal nanny to being filthy rich, Olympios would certainly up the drama next season. Not to mention the possibility of her and Johnson hooking up.

When they swore they were gonna roast me, but I stay #WINNING ???????????? #womentellall A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

Olympios hasn’t confirmed her participation this season. She expressed some doubts on appearing on the show after her stint on The Bachelor, but only time will tell if she’s up for another challenge.

Of course, we still have an entire season of The Bachelorette to go before BIP kicks off. According to Life & Style, Rachel Lindsay will be handing out roses this time around and has already met some of the men who are vying for her love.

The new season of The Bachelorette is scheduled to premiere on May 22 on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise is expected to begin sometime in August.

[Featured Image by Chris Harrison/Instagram]