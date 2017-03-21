Are Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Feuding Over Drake?

Is Drake causing a nasty feud between Nicki Minaj and Rihanna?

The latest round of drama in Minaj and Rihanna’s love triangle with Drake appears to be boiling over after several social media users noted that Rihanna had unfollowed Nicki on Instagram and instead opted to follow her feud partner, Remy Ma.

The unfollow reports had fans up in arms, as Twitter users were quick to speculate that Drake could be in the middle of their apparent drama after his and Rihanna’s relationship turned sour following their breakup last year. He’s also been spending increasing amounts of time with Minaj following her split with Meek Mill.

“So Rihanna unfollowed [Nicki]. IDK what’s going on. Nicki and Drake go way back so I hope Drake isn’t the issue here. Bless Riri heart,” Twitter user @NBAtoocute tweeted of what appears to be a feud between Nicki and Rihanna, which comes after Minaj and Drake were spotted together on multiple occasions in the wake of her split with Meek.

Notably, Nicki was on hand at Drake’s March 20 concert in London. Capital XTRA reported that Drake brought out Minaj as well as Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs, and Popcaan to celebrate his final show at the O2 arena.

Drake and Minaj performed a remix of Gyptian’s track “Hold Yuh” during the show, just days after Rihanna reportedly clicked the unfollow button and instead opted to follow Remy Ma after her nasty feud with Minaj.

Drake and Rihanna have had a rocky relationship ever since E! News reported back in October that they had split after dating for several months. A source even alleged to Hollywood Life following the split that Drake might have been looking to date Minaj prior to her breakup with Meek.

An insider alleged back in October that Drake was supposedly looking to start dating Minaj. The source claimed that he was “infatuated” with the rapper and supposedly planned to “date around the block for a cool minute until the woman he truly wants is single,” as she was still with Meek at the time.

“[Nicki Minaj is] the epitome of everything he wants in a woman,” continued the insider of Drake’s supposed feelings for Nicki shortly after his split with Rihanna. “The dude is infatuated with her.”

Nicki, Rihanna, and Drake have all stayed tight-lipped as rumors swirl that a nasty feud could be brewing. However, Rihanna has appeared to cryptically reveal on social media over the past few months that Drake might still be on her mind.

Back in December, Rihanna reportedly took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be lipstick from Tom Ford’s range in the shade “Drake,” which had many fans believing she was sending a cryptic message to the rapper during the holidays.

Just last month, the dating rumors began to swirl around Rihanna and Drake once again after fans claimed the two appeared to be on a FaceTime call during the 2017 Grammys just hours after Drake gushed about his ex during a performance in the U.K.

But while it looked like there was a chance Rihanna and Drake could start dating again last month, Minaj has also made it pretty clear that she and Drake are also back on good terms following her breakup with Meek, who has been locked in a nasty feud of his own with the rapper for years.

Minaj posted a number of snaps with Drake to social media last month, according to Capital XTRA. Meek then hit back Nicki and the rapper by suggesting he and Nicki could soon be dating and allegedly commenting on the snaps that Drake could “keep her.”

Do you think Rihanna’s reported decision to unfollow Nicki on Instagram has anything to do with Drake? Is a feud is brewing between Nicki Minaj and Rihanna after she unfollowed her on Instagram?

