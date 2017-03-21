Trump Tower Was Wiretapped By FBI During Obama Era–To Capture Russian Mob Boss

It appears that there was a Trump Tower wiretap by FBI, during President Obama’s presidency. Yet, unlike President Trump’s recent claims that there was a wiretap listening in on him during the election, instead, the FBI wiretapped Trump Tower in order to capture a notorious Russian mob boss–who remains a fugitive on the loose!

According to a report on Good Morning America, the FBI received court-approved permission to wiretap at Trump Tower. The organization spent two years wiretapping a Russian organized crime money laundering and gambling ring. According to the ABC show, this notorious crime ring operated out of 63A at Trump Tower, just three floors below the Trump penthouse.

This operation took place for over a two-year crime span, with over 30 major arrests. Yet, there remains a fugitive at large: Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov. According to a three-year old interview with ABC News, Mike Gaeta, the FBI agent that led the investigation claims that Tokhtakhounov is a big deal.

“He is a major player.”

Known as the “Little Taiwanese,” Tokhtakhounov has been involved in a lot of illegal activities including poker, Hollywood stars and sports, allegedly rigging a 2002 Olympic ice skating competition, which, according to Mother Jones, he was indicted of in the United States. Tokhtakhounov has been identified by US Attorney Preet Bharara, who indicted him, as a “vory v zakone or a vor,” the Russian term for the highest level of Russian crime bosses. He ran a “high stakes illegal gambling ring” out of Trump Tower.

How did he make it happen? His “substantial influence in the criminal underworld” sustained this venture at the Trump Tower and he was paid handsomely for it. According to the indictment, he really cashed in, earning $10 million dollars in just a couple of months. In return, he kept things in order, by occasionally making “explicit threats of violence and economic harm” if any “disputes” ever arose.

Plain-speaking FBI agent Gaeta is clear that Tokhtakhounov is well known in both the business and criminal worlds.

“He is prominent, he has extremely good connections in the business world as well as the criminal world, overseas, in Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, other countries.”

One of those Russians arrested was Vladim Trincher. According to former FBI official Rich Frankel, who is now an ABC consultant, points out that Trincher’s “base of operations was at the Trump Tower.” There, at Trump Tower, the FBI recorded him threatening a gambler who could not pay off his $50,000 gambling debt and told him that if he didn’t come up with the money, “he should be careful, lest he be tortured and lest he wind up underground.” It should be noted that Trincher has served his time and will soon be released from prison.

Many times over, President Trump has said that he has not met Putin, but he certainly tweeted that he wished for an introduction and expressed hopes that Vlad would become his new BFF, as he stated in a June 2013 tweet.

“Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow–if so, will he become my new best friend?”

No, Putin never attended the Moscow Miss Universe Pageant. Instead, the American fugitive Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov did attend. While there is no indication whether Trump ever met Tokhtakhounov, the Russian did sit in the VIP section quite near Trump.

