Amid Trump’s Deportation Scare, Tattoo Removal At Record High Among Immigrants

Amid President Trump’s deportation scare, tattoo removal is at a record high among immigrants, Fox News reports.

It has been revealed that tattoo parlors are noticing a record high amount of people requesting tattoo removal, but not for the typical reasons. Usually, people ask to remove a tattoo of an ex’s name, or for the purposes of obtaining a job. Lately, however, tattoo parlors are receiving a high amount of requests to have tattoos removed in fear of deportation.

Although there is no single amount of evidence that people with certain tattoos are being targeted by immigration officials, those who are affiliated with gangs or have a criminal background are certainly at risk.

Nora Ruiz of the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation states that people are fearing that they may be misjudged due to their tattoos.

“A lot of people don’t want to be a moving target or even seen as a target. And for fear that they might be seen as a certain type of person or judged in any way, people want to get their tattoos removed.”

Breitbart also reveals that the Latino community in San Pablo has requested a higher than average amount of tattoo removals. Customers share that they fear that their tattoos will cause their immigration status to be questioned.

According to IBTimes, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have cracked down on immigrants with criminal backgrounds to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order. So far, nearly 250 immigrants have been arrested through massive raids in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware. There have also been raids in California, Georgia, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Mississippi, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas.

Trump’s Executive Order specifically calls for the removal of illegal immigrants, as well as lawful immigrants with criminal backgrounds, according to American Action Forum. Further, Trump ordered ICE to hire an additional 10,000 enforcement and removal officers to assist with the ongoing enforcement.

USA Today revealed that out of the near 700 people rounded up during raids in multiple states, 74 percent of them had been convicted of crime. In 2016, Obama’s raids included 90 percent people convicted of crime. Of course, this is causing controversy and question as to whether Trump is complying closely with his Executive Order.

ICE has stated that they are taking a new approach with their raids.

“During targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws. Those persons will be evaluated on a case by case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE.”

Politico revealed that while serious criminals will be the main target, they will continuously be enforcing the removal of illegal immigrants, as well as immigrants who have committed chargeable crimes. Specifically, Trump will arrest immigrants who pose a risk to the security of America, as well as those who have misrepresented themselves. In addition, those immigrants who have abused public benefits will also be subject to removal.

It’s no wonder why so many immigrants are rushing to remove tattoos that signify being or have been in a gang because illegals are not the only one’s being targeted.

A U.S. Diplomat expressed concerns to Politico that Trump’s immigration Executive Order could cause Mexico to be uncooperative with the new guidelines.

“You can’t just leave people in the middle of a bridge — this has to be negotiated with the Mexicans.”

Further, Trump is still looking to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, but the question remains: Who will pay for the wall? Trump is determined that Mexico will pay for the wall, which is currently estimated to cost $21.6 billion. However, Trump revealed that should Mexico deny paying for the wall, he will levy tariffs on Mexican imports and “halt remittances sent by unauthorized immigrants.” In addition, Trump says that he will impose visa fees on immigrants from Mexico, or better yet, completely eliminate the ability Mexicans to receive visas.

[Featured Image by ARNULFO FRANCO/AP Images]