Trump Approval Ratings: Gallup Polls Showed All-Time Low For Trump Over Weekend

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings on the Gallup polls recently reached new lows, according to the latest figures released by the consulting firm over the weekend. And while more recent figures show a slight recovery, ratings remain at historically low levels, especially for a new president, who had taken office just a few short months ago.

According to a report from UPI, Saturday’s Gallup daily poll, which is based on a three-day rolling average, showed Donald Trump’s approval rating at 37 percent, with 58 percent disapproving of how he’s performed in his two months in office. This is the lowest figure on Gallup’s files since Trump was sworn into office on January 19, and a big drop-off from the readings taken just a few days after that event.

As of January 22, which was just three days into Trump’s term as President, his approval and disapproval ratings were split evenly at 45 percent each. Those numbers had significantly deteriorated about a month later, as 42 percent of Americans surveyed approved of Trump’s presidency as of February 21, compared to 52 percent who disapproved. That was only a few days after Donald Trump’s approval rating hit its then-record low of 38 percent in the February 16 Gallup poll, with 56 percent disapproving on that day’s poll, per the company’s official website.

About a week and a half ago, approval ratings were interestingly close to their all-time high for Trump as 45 percent of Americans were in favor, and 49 percent not in favor on the March 11 poll. UPI noted that that was just one percentage point short of the all-time high of 46 percent, which was recorded immediately after Trump’s inauguration.

Based on the most recent readings, President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the Gallup polls is still close to record-low levels with the Sunday, March 19 poll showing him at 39 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval. The Inquisitr also reported on Monday that based on the latest Rasmussen polls, more Americans have been approving of Trump’s job performance, though a good percentage still feel dissatisfied with how he’s done so far.

While Rasmussen appears to be showing an increasingly favorable outlook for Donald Trump’s approval ratings, recent Gallup poll results have been more similar to those posted by FiveThirtyEight, which runs a graph aggregating the results from different polling companies. The most updated aggregated results show Trump’s approval at 42.6 percent and his disapproval at 51.6 percent; that’s just a tenth of a percentage point higher than the all-time low approval rating of 42.5 percent recorded on February 22.

Talking about the factors that may be behind Trump’s seemingly plummeting approval rating, UPI wrote that numbers had been down since the President accused his predecessor Barack Obama of tapping into his phones at Trump Tower. This allegation initially caused Trump’s approval rating in the Gallup polls to spike, but the “fallout and subsequent investigation” of these remarks has resulted in the numbers going back down in recent days.

Pres. Trump's approval rating has fallen to 37%, the lowest of his presidency so far, according to Gallup. https://t.co/5i5L0kv6i7 pic.twitter.com/FZmJvT4Ap2 — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2017

On Monday, FBI Director James Comey said on Monday that his agency and the Department of Justice had found no proof that Obama did indeed engage in wiretapping.

“With respect to the President’s tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior Administration, I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI,” said Comey in quotes published by TIME on Monday. “The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The Department has no information that supports those tweets.”

Also, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was quoted on March 12 as saying Trump should “either retract or provide the information that the American people deserve.” This came just a day after Donald Trump’s approval rating in the Gallup polls had reached its last spike and preceded the significant downtrend that ended with Saturday’s record-low rating.

