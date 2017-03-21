WWE Rumors: Who Leaked Maria Kanellis’s Sex Tape? Which WWE Diva Is Next?

Less than 24 hours after Paige’s intimate photos were leaked, word got out that former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis had her sex tape leaked as well.

And the latest WWE rumors surrounding this leak have the women of wrestling up in arms. With two leaks in two days, many Divas fear that they, too, will be victims of these leaks.

But who is responsible for these leaks? Why is it happening? And who could be next?

Kanellis — who now goes by her married name, Kanellis-Bennett — isn’t a part of the WWE anymore, so she’s not necessarily bound by their morality clause. So what was the point of the leak of her sex tape?

Those are just a few of the many questions that the latest round of WWE rumors by The Sun. According to the outlet, both Summer Rae and Kaitlyn are also potential victims of the hack, whose origin has not yet been determined. And while it’s not clear when these pictures and video were taken, it was definitely after the time that she was in the WWE, so she’s not going to be subjected to any fines or penalties.

But according to the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda, while Maria Kanellis has yet to make a public announcement about the nature of the photos that were “leaked” about her, Summer Rae — another potential victim of the leak — has gone public to loudly proclaim that not only were there no nude photos leaked of her, the people making the claims about her should “get a life” and log off of Twitter.

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess? Y’all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!!???????????? — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

As they say, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. There’s people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

Summer Rae has claimed that the pictures that were allegedly “leaked” of her are fakes, and they’re just her head and face pasted onto a naked body that looks similar to hers.

A few months ago, the same thing happened to WWE Diva Alexa Bliss when her nude photos were allegedly “leaked,” and it turned out to be a Photoshop job by a disgruntled fan.

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from News.com.au, another WWE Diva that has been at the receiving end of the nude photos and tape leaks is Kaitlyn.

There’s no clear motive as to why this is happening to the divas, but sources at the outlet speculate that this could be the doing of a disgruntled fan who wants to “keep the Divas in line.” Nevertheless, many of the Divas now fear that they will be next.

