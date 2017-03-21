‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Premiere Scores, Highlights, & ‘DWTS’ Voting

Dancing With the Stars Season 24, Episode 1 aired Monday night on ABC, and there was plenty to buzz about with this one. There were a lot of great performances in this DWTS Season 24, Week 1 show, and it is clear that there is going to be a big battle over the mirror-ball trophy. How did buzzworthy contestants like Bachelor Nick Viall, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, Glee’s Heather Morris, and superstar Charo do?

There’s been a lot of talk about this Dancing With the Stars Season 24 cast, especially about Heather Morris’ Beyonce tour experience and her heavy-duty background as a dancer. Despite all of that, Heather and Maksim Chmerkovskiy ended up in a three-way tie for third place with 28 points, notes PureDWTS.

Peta Murgatroyd and Bachelor Nick Viall, with Vanessa Grimaldi nearby to support her new fiance, had a fair showing during the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 premiere and ended up with 24 points, tying with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi and Gleb Savchenko. Who took the top honors in terms of the DWTS 2017 scores for week 1? That spot goes to Olympian Simone Biles and Sasha Farber, who earned 32 points. Football player Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater came in second with 31 points, and the tie for third included retired baseball player David Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold, along with Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev.

The DWTS Season 24, Week 1 score recap puts Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy at 27 points, and sizzling Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess got 22. As Entertainment Tonight shares, Bonner and Sharna shared a moment on-camera that went viral when they were in the background, and his hand went to a pretty racy place on Sharna’s body. Burgess quickly placed Bolton’s hand elsewhere, and despite the hot chemistry they share, they say that the moment was completely unintentional.

DWTS Season 24, Episode 1 scores include a 21 for Charo and Keo Motsepe, a 20 for Mr. T. and Kym Herjavec, and a mere 17 for Chris Kattan and Witney Carson. That’s a pretty big range in terms of Dancing With the Stars 2017 scores for the premiere, and it seems clear that fans will need to be sure to cast their DWTS 2017 votes carefully to ensure that their favorites get to stay.

How do you cast your DWTS 2017 votes? As Just Jared details, all of the voting numbers for Dancing With the Stars Season 24 begin with 1-800-868, then you add your favorite couple’s assigned four digits. Bonner and Sharna are 3401, Charo and Keo are 3402, and Chris and Witney are 3403. To vote for David and Lindsay, you direct your call to 3404, while Erika and Gleb have the number 3405.

Morris and Chmerkovskiy got 3406, and Mr. T. and Kym are 3407. Nancy and Artem have number 3408 for their DWTS Season 24 voting number, and Nick and Peta’s is 3409. Rounding out the group is Normani and Val at 3410, Rashad and Emma at 3411, and Simone and Sasha at 3412. Dancing With the Stars Season 24 votes can also be cast on ABC’s website, as well as via Facebook. Dancing With the Stars phone voting only lasts for an hour after the end of the show in each time zone, while online DWTS voting lasts for 24 hours and ends at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Will Heather Morris’ Beyonce and other dance experience give her an unfair advantage with Maksim Chmerkovskiy? Peta Murgatroyd and Bachelor Nick Viall impressed many viewers, and fans noted that Charo’s DWTS debut was fun and entertaining. Erika Jayne’s Dancing With the Stars premiere surprised some, and people are definitely going to be talking about Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess. At the same time, Dancing With the Stars contestants Simone Biles with partner Sasha Farber and contestants like Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings, and David Ross clearly can not be counted out either.

Which pair will get your DWTS Season 24, Week 1 votes this week, and who do you think will be likely Dancing With the Stars finale contenders this spring?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]