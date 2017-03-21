Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Viral Photo, 5-Year-Old Son Breaks Leg In Aspen

Donald Trump Jr. recently responded to the viral New York Times photo of himself that launched a thousand memes over the weekend.

The photo, in which Trump Jr. wears a flannel shirt and sits on a tree stump as he stares off into the distance, has been widely mocked for its depiction of the presidential son as a regular, low-key guy.

Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest son of the POTUS with his first wife, Ivana. He has long been an executive vice president in his father’s company and is currently serving as a trustee of The Trump Organization alongside his brother, Eric. He was a boardroom judge on The Apprentice from Season 6 to Season 14; his father’s last season as the reality competition’s host.

On Saturday, the New York Times published a profile of Trump Jr., in which he was described as being “his own kind of Trump” and as the most “chill” of the Trump siblings. But far more than the article’s portrayal of Donald Trump Jr. — his “distaste for living in public,” his hobbies, and his politics — it was the accompanying photo that got the attention of so many meme-makers.

Many took to social media to ridicule the image of Trump Jr. in a wrinkly flannel shirt and unscuffed hiking boots. People have likened him to, among other things, a scarecrow, a fan fiction author, the cover of a gospel music record, and a wannabe catalog model.

Donald Trump Jr. looks like a scarecrow that a bank leaves on a foreclosed farm. pic.twitter.com/1Udvbc02dQ — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 18, 2017

"I like to come out here to be alone and write my 'Two and a Half Men' fan fiction." pic.twitter.com/XE1VKHw3SW — Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) March 18, 2017

"I DON'T CARE that Eddie Bauer didn't want me to model for their Fall Catalogue." pic.twitter.com/oU2mllYrXU — Heather Dockray (@Wear_a_helmet) March 18, 2017

No detail about the First Son’s appearance in the image was spared, from his hair to his shirt to his posture. Many of those who poked fun at Donald Trump Jr.’s portrait pointed out the fact that while the photo tried to make him come across as an outdoorsy fellow, his brand new boots were in no way contributing to the rugged look.

It's @DonaldJTrumpJr trying to look like an outdoorsy, every man. Then you look at those brand new boots that have never been worn before ???? pic.twitter.com/QTYi2nIA32 — Love Belfast ❤️ (@love_belfast) March 18, 2017

Don Jr. having a relaxed, natural moment with his brand-new boots. h/t @darth pic.twitter.com/4dDjC60vhS — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 18, 2017

TFW you want to look rugged af but your footwear literally just came out of the box pic.twitter.com/1vVCFu7UHx — JC in Calgary (@JC_in_Calgary) March 18, 2017

Even the way Trump Jr. was perched on the tree stump in the image was made fun of.

how is he so bad at sitting? pic.twitter.com/Jg7cTMfDcc — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) March 18, 2017

Not long after his photo began to circulate on the internet, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram with a response to his #haters. In his post, the First Son also likened himself to Salt Bae, the Turkish chef who became one of this year’s first and hottest memes.

“Apparently I’m really bad at sitting?!?! Based on the memes out there I now know what it feels like to be Salt Bae! Thanks internet…”

Turkish chef Nusret Gökce, who is now known around the world as Salt Bae, became a sensation in February after he posted an Instagram video in which he sprinkled salt on a steak with so much flair.

Ottoman steak ???? A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Aside from comparing himself to Salt Bae, Trump Jr. also took a page from his father’s playbook and taunted the meme creators with a challenge to “try harder.”

“And in all honesty if a couple bad pics is all you’ve got I’m pretty psyched. #tryharder #saltbae #trump #haters #hatersgonnahate”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Donald Trump Jr.’s 5-year-old son Tristan was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, March 19, after he broke his leg while the family was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. The outlet says that Secret Service agents took the little boy to the Aspen Valley Hospital, and he is now recuperating.

“Donald Jr. met them there and left his other kids on the mountain with other members of the Secret Service,” a source told the publication. “They gave the other kids a sleigh ride and they didn’t miss a beat.”

Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa, and their five children were hitting the slopes for the weekend. Joining them on the exclusive mountain resort town were his sister Ivanka, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, and the Kushners’ three children.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara were also reportedly in Aspen over the weekend. On Monday, the two announced that they are expecting their first child.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]