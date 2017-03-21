‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Too Sexy For ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

Erika Girardi isn’t holding anything back when she takes to the ballroom floor as her alter ego, Erika Jayne, on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. But is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star a little too sexy for primetime television?

Girardi sat down with Fox News and talked about pushing the limits on ABC’s hit dancing competition. While Girardi plans to unleash her sexiest costumes this season, she doesn’t think she could ever be “too sexy” for the cameras.

“No. You can never be too sexy for mainstream television,” she explained.

Girardi is pitted against some pretty tough competition this year, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Glee alum Heather Morris, Bachelor star Nick Viall, and Mr. T. What kind of costumes will Girardi wow audiences with?

“My costumes and ballroom costumes are kind of close. My costumes are sheer, illusion catsuits with crystals over the important parts,” she said. “They really let the feminine form show. When you look at ballroom costumes, they’re very sexy and very feminine. That’s up my alley.”

Girardi previously said that she’s going to be all Erika Jayne on DWTS. For Girardi, the show is the perfect place to show off her alter ego, who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Another day at the office ???? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

“Well listen, I think when it comes to the ballroom it’s all fabulosity. It’s the perfect place for Erika Jayne’s over-the-top persona,” she revealed. “It’s costumes, hair, makeup, performance, dance and passion — that’s what’s it all about for Erika Jayne.”

Whether Erika Jayne is enough to top the other competitors is another matter. When it comes to the other contestants, Girardi feels like everyone is on the same level. She also thinks her high energy and sex appeal will allow her to go far this season.

“Honestly, I don’t know if anybody should be worried about anyone. We’re all there to do our best and whatever happens, happens. I do think I bring a certain amount of energy, fire and sex to the competition and you know, that’s what I’m known for,” she told the outlet.

Girls Girls Girls A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:13am PST

Apart from her energy and creative costumes, the Daily Dish reports that Girardi will bring some iconic dance moves to the competition. This includes Girardi’s signature move, “Pat the Puss.” Of course, Girardi has plenty of other moves she could mix in, so fans might see her rolling on the floor or throwing in some hairography.

At the same time, Girardi will be incorporating some of her own music into her dance routines. Girardi and her pro, Gleb Savchenko, announced that they will dance to her newest track, “XXPEN$IVE,” during the premiere. There’s no telling if she’ll keep using her own music, but it would be pretty amazing to see “PAINKILLR” or “Pretty Mess” make it onto the show.

Vote #TeamPrettyXXpensive! 1-800-868-3405 http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com http://abc.tv/votedwts #DWTS A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Given her ties to RHOBH, there’s a good chance some reality stars will make a few appearances on DWTS. This might include the likes of Lisa Rinna, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Lisa Vanderpump, not to mention Girardi’s husband, famed attorney Tom Girardi.

While fans wait to see Girardi on DWTS, the Daily Mail released photos of the reality star leaving her rehearsal studio in Los Angeles. Girardi was spotted wearing leggings and a pink bomber jacket while carrying a duffel bag of dancing equipment. Prior to the sighting, Girardi shared a photo of her doing the splits in the studio on social media.

Fans can watch Erika (Girardi and Jayne) take to the dance floor when Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]