Lala Kent Hints Her Allegedly ‘Married’ Boyfriend Is Producer Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent just added to the rumors claiming she is dating married producer Randall Emmett.

Following months of reports linking the Vanderpump Rules star to Emmett, who is believed to be married to actress Ambyr Childers, Kent has taken to Twitter with some very damning information.

“Got my Vitamin IV Therapy over with. Time to detox so we can bring in my man and my pop’s birthdays this weekend looking fresh,” Lala Kent wrote on Twitter on March 20.

Although Lala Kent didn’t name her mystery man in her tweet, it just so happens that her rumored boyfriend, Randall Emmett, will be turning 46 this Saturday, March 25.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent was targeted with allegations of dating a married man throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, and because she has chosen to keep her boyfriend’s identity to herself, those rumors have continued to swirl in the months since filming wrapped.

In December of last year, All About the Real Housewives linked Lala Kent to Randall Emmett and claimed that the two had been spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant in early 2016. According to a report, a post shared on Facebook suspected Kent and Emmett were dating, despite his allegedly family life with Childers and their daughter.

“[Lala Kent] landed a role in the new Nicholas Cage movie, Arsenal, and is rumored to have gotten the part by sleeping with one of the producers. Randall just happens to be one of the producers on the film,” the outlet told readers.

Lala Kent also began driving a Range Rover last year, which several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars claimed had been purchased by her allegedly married boyfriend.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were outspoken about Lala Kent’s relationship on-screen and off and in a couple of tweets, they named Randall in posts aimed at Kent.

All About the Real Housewives went on to reveal that Randall Emmett has been seen sporting a black bracelet on his Facebook page which looks identical to one seen in a photo shared by Lala Kent several months ago. Although the post has since been deleted, Kent shared a photo of her boyfriend with fans but didn’t reveal his face.

After having her relationship targeted for the majority of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent chose to walk away from the show after appearing on the Bravo reality series for just two seasons.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f**k they pulled this out, whose a** it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” she said at the time, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s**t is not real.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she continued during an interview with TooFab around the same time. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

Lala Kent was initially brought to the show as a hostess at SUR Restaurant.

