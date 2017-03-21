Brad Pitt Reaches Out To Jennifer Aniston As Angelina Jolie Leans On Billy Bob

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going back to their exes to deal with their bitter divorce. While Pitt has been text messaging Jennifer Aniston, Jolie has been talking with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton.

An inside source told Radar Online that Jolie and Thornton have kept in contact over the years. While their communication was more sporadic during Jolie’s marriage to Pitt, they have been talking a lot more since the divorce.

Thornton has been very open about his relationship with Jolie over the years. In 2016, Thornton looked back at his romance with the Tomb Raider star and showed off two tattoos he got in her honor. Thornton covered one of the tats with an angel, though you can still see Jolie’s name.

Pitt, meanwhile, has been chatting it up with Aniston. After breaking off communications following their divorce, Aniston is starting to accept Pitt back into the fold. “Jen’s slowly accepting him back into her circle and he’s incredibly grateful,” a source revealed.

Pitt hasn’t commented on his relationship with Aniston, who is currently married to actor Justin Theroux. He was, however, spotted with Aniston’s bestie Courteney Cox at a charity event and appeared to have a great time.

Pitt and Aniston have had a difficult time communicating since their split in 2005. According to Hollywood Life, Jolie was a big reason behind their fallout and always thought Pitt would eventually find his way back to Aniston.

An insider claims that Jolie was obsessed over Brad Pitt and Aniston’s relationship and never got over her jealousy. She also tried to steal away some of Aniston’s roles and tried to drive a wedge between her and Pitt.

“Angie feared he would one day think he made a mistake and go back to [Jen]. She checked his cell phone and emails to see if he was talking to Jen,” the insider shared. “She hated that Jen maintained a relationship with Brad’s mom Jane. For some reason, she didn’t ever trust him, which was bizarre because Bad never did anything to warrant it. He was a loving, devoted husband who doted on Angie, always trying to make her happy.”

Will Brad and Jen ever get back together? What do you think? https://t.co/AGvHD63lme via @hollywoodlife — Lisa Youmans (@LisaYoumans4) March 16, 2017

Of course, there is no indication that Pitt and Aniston will ever get back together. For now, it sounds like their communication is strictly friendly and nothing romantic is happening. Aniston seems completely content with her marriage to Theroux and isn’t likely to leave him for Pitt.

An insider also told Gossip Cop that the reports of Jolie’s jealousy are untrue. A source close the matter revealed that Jolie was never jealous of Aniston nor did she think that Pitt and Aniston would ever reconcile.

The news comes as Jolie and Pitt are fighting over the details of their divorce. In the latest development, Fox News reports that they are not going to sell their lavish chateau in France to help settle the divorce.

“The rumors about the sale of the domain are false,” Marc Perrin, a co-owner of the Chateau de Beaucastel, stated. “It is an investment for the family and the children. They are involved in all aspects of running the estate.”

The couple bought the estate six years ago for over $60 million. The estate produces wine, including the award-winning Miraval Rose. In 2012, Pitt and Jolie released their first bottles, which sold out hours after reaching the market.

There’s no telling when Jolie and Pitt will finalize their divorce. Apart from financial logistics, the couple is battling it out over the custody of their six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. They have not commented on the rumors about Aniston and Thornton.

