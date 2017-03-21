‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Blasts Her Mom & Leah Messer On Twitter, Via Retweet

Jenelle Evans didn’t have the best time filming the Teen Mom 2 Season 7B reunion special at the end of last year in Los Angeles.

During the special, which aired last night on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans fell ill, but unfortunately, no one seemed to care. Instead, the production team babied Chelsea Houska, who was also pregnant at the time, while allowing Evans to cope with her illness alone.

As the show aired, Jenelle Evans had tons to say about the taping and she did so by re-tweeting several messages sent to her from fans in regard to her mother’s behavior on set — and her co-stars’ odd comments about her.

“[Barbara Evans], it is not safe to smoke around Jace,” read one fan’s re-tweet.

After posting the fan’s message, Jenelle Evans was immediately met with tons of backlash from fans who pointed out that her own fiancé, David Eason, was seen smoking around the same time. In addition, others pointed out that she too has smoked around her son — and been known to use heroin and marijuana in the past.

“Didn’t Jace need to get tubal surgery in his ears due to smoking? Jenelle used to smoke too,” someone wrote.

Despite the backlash, Jenelle Evans continued to share posts dissing her mom with her fans and followers. In one message, a Twitter user labeled Barbara Evans “overdramatic” while another said she was making herself look “dumb.” The reality star and mother of three even re-tweeted a message which labeled her mom a “manipulative monster.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans publicly approved of her boyfriend screaming at her Teen Mom 2 producers and acting as if he was going to get violent. “David was fed up with everyone making me cry all day long and he knew I felt like s**t. I don’t blame him,” she explained.

As for Jenelle Evans’ apparent tension with her co-star, Leah Messer, their issues began when Messer suggested that Chelsea Houska should be excused from filming while Evans should remain on set.

“Leah said she understood [because] Chelsea was pregnant and sick but [wasn’t] [Jenelle Evans] pregnant and not feeling well too?!” one person asked.

Another pointed out that Jenelle Evans’ mother was far more kind to Leah Messer than she was to her own daughter.

Jenelle Evans has feuded with her co-stars on and off but when it comes to her relationship with her mother, things have long been strained. In fact, the two have been involved in a messy custody battle for years and don’t appear to be making any positive progress towards an agreement for Jace.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Jenelle Evans’ mother was granted full custody of Jace shortly after his 2009 birth and has remained as the boy’s primary custodian ever since. Although the agreement worked out for years, Jenelle Evans now wants to regain custody of her son and Barbara isn’t on board. Not only does she not want to be taken away from the child she’s been raising for the past several years, she also questions whether or not Jace would respond well to living with his mother full-time.

