‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For March 21, One Week Until Age Of Triumph

Dedicated Destiny players can look forward to just one final week until the Age of Triumph launches next week on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That’s a good thing too as the Weekly Reset for Tuesday, March 21 does not have much to write home about.

Bungie will host the final Age of Triumph live stream Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the developer’s official Twitch channel. Last week’s live stream revealed Nightfall Strikes and Daily Story Missions will be converted to playlists along with some new modifiers and a new Treasure to earn. This week’s live stream will focus on the changes to the Destiny sandbox, such as weapon balance and new items.

Nightfall — The Shadow Thief

Ocean of Storms, Moon: The Devil Splicers made Taniks Perfected. He’s back in his old Wolfship near the Moon. Board it and eliminate the threat he poses.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik

The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.

Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal

Modifiers

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shock Trooper — Use Arc abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Warpriest (Guide)

The first challenge for the King’s Fall Raid Challenge should be a snap for those experienced with the encounter already. The fireteam must ensure that no one player holds the aura during the damage phase more than once.

Possible rewards for the challenge on Normal include a 320 Light level Artifact and 320 Light level weapon, and one of the missing Calcified Fragments along with the normal chance at an Exotic. The rewards on Hard mode are a 335 Light level Artifact and 335 Light level weapon, plus the “Worm God’s Servant” emblem and the Calcified Fragment. You can get the Normal mode rewards in Hard mode in addition to the 335 level rewards.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Combined Arms

Salvage

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Simply Perfect Complete SIVA Crisis Strikes without any member of your fireteam dying to earn Flawless Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Servitors Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500 Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Ghelon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 61 Intellect 80% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 59 Strength 78% Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 30 Intellect /

34 Strength 84%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Darnu, Horn of Oryx. Cosmodrome. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found in The Divide on Earth. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Curse Get 30 Void Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]