Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam: April’s Belly Grows But Is She In Labor?

Animal Adventure Park in New York is still waiting for April the giraffe to give birth. People all over the world have been tuned to the zoo’s live cam, watching April’s every move and trying to figure out when she’s going to go into labor. Since this is April’s fourth calf, the zoo has referred to her as a “pro,” and their staff has said that she is moving along at a healthy — albeit slow — pace.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Animal Adventure Park is waiting for a couple of significant changes in April to better gauge when her calf will be born. While her belly has been moving around quite a bit, the calf will actually move into a birthing position, of sorts, just before it is born. Over the past several days, the folks at Animal Adventure Park have said that the calf is very active and while April is carrying “towards the rear,” it appears as though the calf is still getting situated.

Many hope that April and baby are ready for the “big event” sometime soon!

Animal Adventure Park posted their daily morning update on Facebook at about 9 a.m. today. In it, they mentioned the size of April’s belly and commented on her size, which has changed quite a bit over the past seven days!

“Not much to note is changes over night, however, we encourage you to compare today’s belly size to even a week ago, to see just how far we have come! We would like to think we are in the home stretch – but of course keep our opinions and thoughts to ourselves (as we have been wrong before),” the update read in part. Check out a photo of April’s belly below.

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Animal Adventure Park is also keeping a close eye on April’s wax caps, which cover her udders. Generally, a pregnant giraffe will shed those caps before giving birth. On Monday night, zoo owner Jordan Patch told April fans that the wax caps were “thinning.” Though they have not yet fallen off, this is a sign that April is close to welcoming her new baby.

April’s appetite is also something that zookeepers are paying close attention to. Many giraffe mamas will experience a loss of appetite before going into labor. Although April doesn’t seem to be eating as much this week as she had been last week, she’s still eating, and her appetite hasn’t changed all that dramatically.

This morning, Animal Adventure Park added some enrichment items to April’s enclosure. She has been playing with a blue bucket for much of the morning. And, if you’ve been checking in today, you probably saw that Oliver, April’s mate, was in her stall for a bit. It was really cool to see the two together, even if it was just for a short period of time.

For those wondering, Oliver is young and a little rambunctious, so Animal Adventure Park personnel believe it’s best to keep them separated, so April and her baby are safe.

Getting Oliver back in his enclosure was a little tricky!

Have you been watching April on Animal Adventure Park’s live feed? When do you think she will give birth? Post your guesses in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/Instagram]