Carrie Underwood Sent Hoda Kotb The Sweetest Gift For Her New Baby

Carrie Underwood had a special surprise for friend Hota Kotb after The Today Show host recently announced that she’d adopted a baby girl, Haley Joy.

Carrie’s sweet baby gift was revealed by Hoda on social media, as the journalist took to Twitter to post a photo of the present from the country superstar which was a tiny pair of pink cowboy boots and a blanket emblazoned with Haley’s name.

“Hey @carrieunderwood!!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!!” Kotb captioned the photo of Underwood’s baby gift on the social media site on March 20. “Can’t wait until you meet her! Thank you.”

Hoda revealed to the world that she decided to adopt Haley earlier this month, sharing her inspiring story in an interview with People.

“It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all,” Kotb revealed inside the pages of the magazine of life with her new daughter, who will soon be rocking cowboy boots from Carrie. “But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”

Carrie is yet to respond to Hoda’s message on social media, though Underwood and Kotb have made no secret of their admiration for one another over the years with Hoda consistently naming the “Good Girl” singer as one of her favorite musical artists.

Carrie and Hoda first met after Underwood’s American Idol win back in 2005 and have continued to cross paths ever since, with Carrie even telling the anchor two years ago that she was her “girl crush.”

Carrie and Hoda also chatted about the “Blown Away” singer’s son during the gushing interview for The Today Show back in 2015, where Underwood told Kotb the alternate names she had for her son Isaiah as the two talked about motherhood.

Carrie Underwood told Hoda Kotb on the NBC morning show at the time that naming her son was actually “a toss up between Isaiah and Caleb,” before Underwood admitted that she and husband Mike Fisher passed on the name Christian following the release of Fifty Shades of Grey.

“Christian was on the list too,” Carrie said two years ago of the alternate names she and her husband were considering naming their son. “That was when Fifty Shades of Grey was coming out, like right around that time, and I’m like, ‘Christian’s off the list, babe.'”

As for Underwood and how she’s handling motherhood today, Carrie recently admitted that she’s actually planning to take some well-deserved time off in 2017 to be a mom to her 2-year-old.

Speaking to People following the 2017 Grammy Awards last month, Carrie revealed that her plans for this year include a lot of time at home with Isaiah as she prepares to get to work on a new album to follow-up 2015’s Storyteller.

“I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play,” Underwood said of her big plans to be a mom and a wife in 2017 after spending much of last year on the road on her “Storyteller Tour.”

“I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!'” Carrie continued, admitting to the site that she was feeling “nervous” about getting back to work.

“I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing,” Underwood added.

As for if Carrie will soon be getting any baby gifts of her own by giving Isaiah a sibling, Underwood has made no secret of the fact that she wants to become a mom again one day.

Underwood revealed last year to that she “definitely sees one more baby” in her future when revealing her five year plan, admitting to People that she wants to give Isaiah a sibling who is “close in age.”

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s sweet gift to Hoda Kotb and her new daughter Haley Joy?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Carnival Cruise Line]