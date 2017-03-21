Pamela Anderson Bares Chest On Instagram, Defends ‘Sexy’ WikiLeaks Founder

Celebrity couple watchers are accustomed to unusual pairings (remember Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and “Baby” singer Justin Bieber, then 22?), but the combination of Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has come as a shocker. Calling Assange “quite sexy,” Anderson recently defended Julian in an essay, reported USA Today.

Pamela, 49, called the WikiLeaks founder, 45, “the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence” in her blog post on her website. The former Playboy model revealed that she was introduced to Assange through designer Vivienne Westwood.

Anderson has been seen visiting Julian at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has stayed for four years. The actress even brought him a vegan lunch. In her essay, Pamela explained why she was defending him.

“I think he’s quite sexy [with] tremendous strength and stamina — though vulnerable.”

Admitting that it was challenging to envision the WikiLeaks founder as vulnerable because he is so “capable,” Anderson clarified that she sees Assange as “up against the biggest super powers in the world.” She also noted that she has spent time with Julian.

“I’ve spent enough time with him, to be absolutely sure of his intentions. They are good ones,” added Pamela.

Anderson also previously compared the WikiLeaks founder to the other men who have been in her life.

“I have had more stimulating conversation with this man than all my ex-husbands and lovers combined.”

It was in June of 2012 that Assange first sought political asylum when Swedish authorities issued a European arrest warrant. Julian was accused by two women of “intentionally taking off or tampering with condoms, without consent, during sex,” according to the publication.

Denying the rape allegations, Assange could be arrested by British police if he walks out of the embassy prior to 2020, which is when the statute of limitation runs out on the remaining charges.

Pamela addressed the rape allegations, describing them as “defamation” and questioning the details of the charges.

“There is no rape. It is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous.”

The Baywatch star noted that the situation is “complex” and expressed concern that “there are powerful people trying to control the outcome.” However, Anderson made it clear whose side she is on.

“I will always stand by My Julian,” wrote Pamela.

As for what Assange has to say about his famous admirer, he described Anderson as “an attractive person with an attractive personality and whip smart.” However, the WikiLeaks founder did not confirm or deny a romance.

WikiLeaks recently published thousands of documents that allegedly describe CIA tools for use hacking into web servers, computers, TVs, and smartphones that reportedly can be transformed into covert microphones. The Trump administration has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the leaks.

Anderson has called those at WikiLeaks “heroes,” noted the Daily Mail.

In a note that she posted, Pamela expressed her appreciation and sent love.

“Thank you to my heroes at Wikileaks, and of course – I will always stand by My Julian… Love, Pamela.”

Reports that Anderson is involved in a romantic relationship with the WikiLeaks founder began last year, and she reportedly has been spotted frequently at the Ecuadorean Embassy where Assange has been residing since June of 2012 to avoid extradition.

Pamela has taken Julian vegan cheeseburgers as well as a bag filled with treats from Whole Foods. However, neither Anderson nor Assange has confirmed the romance rumors. The former Playboy model did, however, express her appreciation for those rumors.

“The rumors are flattering. I think I might have what it takes to be an effective First Lady.”

For those more interested in Pamela’s assets than her views on WikiLeaks and its founder, she’s been showcasing her beauty on Instagram. The Baywatch star has posted a series of NSFW photos, ranging from nude to topless, and in addition to taking off her clothes, Pamela has taken off her makeup.

Fans have expressed admiration for Anderson’s more natural look on Instagram, reported Life & Style.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“So elegant,” praised another.

“Classy broad,” gushed a third.

Pamela didn’t neglect those who wanted to see more of her assets, however, baring her breasts in an NSFW photo that you can view here.

As for what Anderson’s fans had to say about that new topless photos, they approved.

“still an Icon,” wrote a fan.

“You still got it and will always have it!” exclaimed another.

[Featured Image by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images]