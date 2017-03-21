Did Nick And Vanessa Break Up Already? ‘Bachelor’ Winners ‘Tense’ In Hollywood

The Bachelor’s Nick and Vanessa over already?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during an emotional Bachelor finale, but have they already split? TMZ released some behind-the-scenes photos of the pair and they look far from the happy couple they portray for the cameras. Are they waiting until things settle down to announce their breakup?

The photos feature Viall and Grimaldi during an outing in Hollywood last week. After looking happier than ever following the finale, the couple looked distant as they walked the streets of Los Angeles.

Daily Mail reports that Viall and Grimaldi wore matching black outfits for the occasion but looked more disconnected than ever before. Not only was Viall listening to headphones while his arms were folded, but Grimaldi had her head down and carried a serious look about her.

Once the couple spotted the cameras, however, their demeanor instantly changed. In fact, they both started smiling and laughing after the cameras started taking pictures.

The revealing photos come on the heels of an awkward After the Final Rose special. According to People, fans were quick to cast doubt on the longevity of their romance after Grimaldi admitted they have had their share of fights.

While fans didn’t think Nick and Vanessa looked like a couple on camera, former Bachelor star Ben Higgins thought they were just being very “real” for the audience.

“I think one thing the After the Final Rose did show us is that their relationship is very real — they weren’t trying to hide anything,” Higgins shared after watching the special. “I think they’re authentic.”

Higgins’ fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, also thought it was good to hear Grimaldi’s perspective, especially after everyone has been following Viall’s story all season long. She also said that she relates to how Grimaldi feels and admitted that things haven’t been all sunshine and roses between her and Higgins.

“I think they’re both really good people and wish them both the best,” she added. “It’s definitely a journey and I think most couples that come out of The Bachelor can relate on some level.”

Higgins went on to admit that it looked like Viall and Grimaldi’s romance wasn’t off to a great start. He also said Viall should focus on making their relationship work before it gets any worse.

“I’m sure Nick knows what he’s doing now,” Higgins said. “He’s no longer the Bachelor, and it’s time for him just to humble himself and be a good partner.”

That might be easier said than done for Viall, who is getting ready to appear on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Viall will be extremely busy with the dancing competition in the coming weeks, which will make it difficult for him to find time for Grimaldi.

That being said, Us Magazine reports that Viall and Grimaldi just stepped out for a double date with his dancing partner, Peta Murgatroyd, and her soon-to-be husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The foursome was spotted making their way to The Church Key restaurant in Hollywood over the weekend and looked happier than ever.

Viall wore a white shirt and blue jeans for the date while Grimaldi looked amazing in her tan sweater and leather pants. Murgatroyd donned a blue dress while her fiancé rocked a black shirt and jeans.

Despite all the negative reports, Grimaldi stands behind her comments and doesn’t like to dwell on what everyone else thinks. “You can never make people happy,” she explained. “At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship. It’s easy to focus on the negative, which sometimes I do, and Nick tries to get me out of it. But that’s the world that we’re living in.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on ABC.

