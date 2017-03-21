See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Adorable Baby Boy

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their son, Watson, in January, and ever since, they have been treating their online fans to tons of photos of the boy.

On Sunday, March 19, ahead of last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, the longtime reality star and mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a photo slideshow of her son and husband, which clearly showed their many similarities.

“Dads little twin. #thoseeyes @coledeboer,” Chelsea Houska captioned her post.

Chelsea Houska’s son was born on January 25, just one day after her fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie with boyfriend David Eason.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 after first crossing paths at a gas station in South Dakota. Months later, the reality star spoke to Us Weekly about their instant connection, which ultimately brought them back together online.

“He was across at the other pump, and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way,” Chelsea Houska recalled of their first meeting.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she continued. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

According to Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer was more respectful and nice than anyone she had met before him. She also said she trusted him, which is a “big deal.” “He’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy,” she added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer moved in with one another after a year of dating and months later, in 2015, they became engaged. Although Chelsea Houska planned to marry DeBoer before they expanded their family, which includes Houska’s 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, she ultimately changed her mind and in July of last year, she revealed they had a baby on the way.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:32am PST

In a post to her fans and followers last summer, which served as her first blog post, Chelsea Houska said she and her family were beyond excited to go through the journey of pregnancy. She also promised to keep fans in the loop with her pregnancy in the months that followed.

“You guys! We are so excited to be adding a little guy to our family! His little closet is already filling up with plaid,” Chelsea Houska wrote in a second post, confirming that her second child was a boy.

Now that Chelsea Houska has two children, she’s taken a step back from her role in cosmetology and begun living at home and acting as a stay-at-home mom. As for her future family, Houska and DeBoer could expand their brood sooner rather than later. While Houska hasn’t said anything about having more children since welcoming Watson months ago, she told People magazine last year that she was hoping to have a few more children. She also said that she was planning to reassess her family plans once she and DeBoer welcomed their first child.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]