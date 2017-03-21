‘Dancing With The Stars’ Slammed Over Normani Kordei’s ‘Unfair’ Score

Dancing with the Stars is being hit by “rigged” accusations following the ABC show’s Season 24 premiere after fans lashed out over Normani Kordei’s score.

A number of viewers took to social media to throw in their two cents amid DWTS’s Season 24 premiere on March 20, claiming that Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were unfairly judged and deserved a higher score.

Dancing with the Stars fans were quick to slam the ABC show on social media during the big premiere show, hitting back while claiming that Normani’s score of 27 out of 40 for her first dance was unfair.

“Honestly so upset about this score. They [deserved] a better score,” Twitter user @kacie_castillo hit back after seeing Normani’s first Dancing with the Stars dance, while Fifth Harmony @DinahMoana wrote on the social media site, “Normani was just as good but received unfair scores. Smells fishy…”

“I feel like Normani & Val deserved higher scores from the judges. I really liked their performance,” Twitter user @_drakkar_ added of Normani’s first Dancing with the Stars dance, while @ZINGTHOT hit back amid the DWTS controversy over Kordei’s supposed “unfair” score, “I’m so annoyed win this damn show Normani’s score should’ve been higher.”

Kordei’s legions of fans even went on to suggest that the current season of Dancing with the Stars is supposedly “rigged” to favor Olympian Simone Biles, who blew the judges away with her first performance with partner Sasha Farber, received a score of 32 out of 40.

“Simone is gonna win I’m done this s*** is rigged,” Kordei fan @Nomani_Minaj hit back amid the DWTS Season 24 premiere. “Normani you can quit and go on tour #TeamValMani #dwts.”

“I’ve been watching DWTS for years and no way should [Normani’s] dance received those low scores… #Rigged #ABC and #DTWS that’s #BS,” @DangeloMorrison added of Kordei’s first score.

But while fans hit back over Kordei’s score during Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24 premiere, Normani didn’t appear to let the drama get to her.

Normani Kordei retweeted a number of fan’s tweets to vote for her on her official Twitter account while also tweeting out to her 2 million followers that heading out to the DWTS ballroom was “scary.”

“I had so much fuuun. 10 seconds before performance ‘you got this girl whatever you do don’t eat the floor going down the stairs'” Kordei tweeted following her performance before Kordei then added that her Dancing with the Stars debut “was scurrrry.”

The latest drama to surround DWTS over Kordei comes after weeks of complaints from fans claiming that former Glee star Heather Morris had an unfair advantage on the show due to the fact that she is a trained dancer.

Fans lashed out at Dancing with the Stars ahead of the Season 24 premiere and claimed that Heather’s involvement with DWTS was unfair to the other contestants because of her extensive dancing background after her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy admitted that the two have a “massive advantage.”

“To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don’t think we’re the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers,” Maksim told E! News of dancing with Heather prior to the “rigged” drama that surrounded Normani’s first dance.

“I’m ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so,” Chmerkovskiy then added of dancing with Heather before the March 20 DWTS Season 24 premiere. “We’ll do our best,” he said.

Dancing with the Stars sources also claimed last week that the current DWTS cast, likely including Normani, were allegedly not too happy when they heard Morris would be joining Dancing with the Stars Season 24 after hearing of her extensive experience as a professional dancer.

Do you think Normani Kordei deserved a higher score for her first Dancing with the Stars dance?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair]