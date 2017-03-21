‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Turns to Former Junkie Curtis To Help Finn

General Hospital spoilers for this week show Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has turned his back on rehab simply because he found a vial of Zekenestrol stashed in his suitcase. Finn has spiraled out of control and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) will soon turn to her pal Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) for help with Finn’s addiction struggle, according to recent General Hospital spoilers from TV Source.

#GH #Fayden Hayden worries 4 Finn with Tracy as Finn finds new Zen Zen stash with Roxy. SAD BUT GREAT STORY 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hgT7lsIGk9 — DeAnna Lou Wells (@DeAnnaLouWells) March 20, 2017

Curtis Danced With The Devil

Prior to his time on General Hospital, it’s been revealed that Curtis has a past as a druggie when he was a cop way back in the day with PCPD’s incompetent chief Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine). But since Curtis debuted on General Hospital, he’s been clean and hasn’t touched any drugs. It may be that Curtis is the perfect solution to help Hayden save Finn from himself and salvage his career at General Hospital.

Remember on General Hospital when Curtis’ shady lady friend from his past showed up in Port Charles? She asked Curtis to party and pulled out a vial of cocaine. Curtis turned her down and they went to the Floating Rib to hang out. On that episode of General Hospital, Jordan was trying to flirt up Curtis and then was shot down when she realized he had a date and he wasn’t finding her cute that night.

Hayden Turns To Curtis Again

On General HospitaI, Curtis and Hayden have been BFFs ever since she hired him after she recovered from her coma after being shot. Remember Curtis was the one that figured out Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) was the one that had her shot. Curtis also protected her from Nikolas the night he faked his death and planned to steal Hayden’s diamonds. General Hospital spoilers say Curtis helps her again.

One thing about Curtis and Hayden on General Hospital is although they have good chemistry, they are strictly in the friend zone, so Curtis wants the best for her. Curtis thought Nikolas getting killed off was good for Hayden because that meant she was free of the man that tried to kill her. But now, General Hospital spoilers show Hayden turns to Curtis again with another man problem. Will he help?

Curtis Warns Hayden

General Hospital spoilers hint Curtis warns Hayden shaking an addiction is rough and Finn might not make it. But as Hayden fought to save General Hospital, she’ll fight to save the man she loves. The problem is, she can’t do it alone. Hayden is in over her head with Finn and doesn’t understand the druggie lifestyle. She wasn’t raised that way. Good thing Curtis already likes Finn and they have a rapport.

General Hospital history tells us Hayden’s dad was a Ponzi schemer and her parents were cold to her because of the paternity secret that Hayden wasn’t Raymond Berlin’s daughter, but there was no drugging going on in her household – just lots of lies and betrayal. General Hospital spoilers hint Hayden is taking on a lot with Finn and his Zen Zen addiction but she won’t give up on him.

Finn:Why are you wasting your time with me? Hayden:You never ran…when, lets be honest, you should’ve. So, I’m not running either.#Fayden #GH pic.twitter.com/lw9ltjN8R4 — Stephanie Gois (@Steph_11and78) March 14, 2017

Unlikely Allies Bind Together To Help Finn

General Hospital spoilers predict not only will Hayden enlist Curtis to help clean Finn up, but there are other allies in this battle with Finn’s Zen Zen addiction as well. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) adores both Hayden and Finn and won’t let Finn wreck his life, his career at General Hospital or Hayden’s life either. Tracy will be with them throughout this process, as will Curtis.

Those aren’t the only allies Hayden has on General Hospital. Hayden’s sister Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) knows about Finn’s addiction and will stand by them. Liz knows first-hand what it’s like to live with an addict since she went through it with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). That experience plus Curtis’ personal battle should be enough to help Finn beat his sickness, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Don’t miss any upcoming episodes of General Hospital to see Finn’s battle with his Zen Zen addiction get even wilder. We’ll soon see the results of all these General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]