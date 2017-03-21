Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy Saga: Meet Javi Marrioquin’s New Girlfriend

The Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga continues as the Teen Mom 2 star discovers that her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin found himself a new girl who has been dubbed as her worst “nightmare.”

While Kailyn and Javi already called it quits before 2016 ended, rumors emerged that the infamous reality TV star is still in love with her estranged husband. If these speculations are to be believed, then new reports about Javi moving on from their turbulent relationship might be frustrating for the pregnant TV star.

According to rumors cited by In Touch Weekly, Javi who was once thought to be the top candidate in the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga has moved on and found himself a new love in The Real World: Skeletons alum Madison Channing Walls.

Apparently, the rumors about Javi dating someone new first emerged after the 24-year-old father told In Touch that he was “talking to someone,” which was followed up by an Instagram post highlighting a photo of him with the new girl.

???? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

While there was nothing in the post that could confirm whether the two are really dating, In Touch noted how the two made “a super-cute couple,” and said that the fire emoji in the caption says how intense their relationship was.

After this photo went viral online, news outlets are quick at digging up who this mystery girl that mended Javi Marroquin’s heart—even amidst the messy Kailyn Lowry baby daddy kerfuffle.

According to Hollywood Life, Madison is a 26-year-old mother to Harper, her daughter with former MTV roommate, Tony Raines. Apparently, the two split not long after their show on MTV ended, leaving Madison to raise Harper on her own.

But that is not the only skeleton on her closet. In a report from Radar Online, Madison was quoted while admitting about her checkered past involving a popular illegal substance while she was still on The Real World: Skeletons.

“I’m a recovering heroin addict. I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive.”

According to the outlet, Madison’s past might impede a happy ending with the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy candidate which is a shame since he appeared to be very happy with her based on their social media images.

???? A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Still, there appears to be a small ray of hope for the happiness of the two as Javi Marroquin finally admitted that they are indeed currently dating via an interview with Radar Online.

“She’s beautiful. We’re getting to know each other right now.”

As far as we know, Madison is Javi’s third relationship after a failed marriage with Kailyn Lowry, following rumored relationships with friends Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka.

For those who do not know, Javi Marroquin is the father to now-three-year-old Lincoln and has been suspected to be a top candidate in the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery.

As of the writing of this article, the MTV star still haven’t revealed the true identity of the father of her third child but has gained the attention of the press and fans for her mysterious pregnancy.

The only detail officially revealed from Kailyn’s camp about her baby daddy was that he was “a friend” with whom she shared an intimate relationship with for a short time, her publicist Casi Densmoor-Koon explained.

Kailyn Lowry is currently taping for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special for the show’s eighth season with co-stars Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and Cheska Houska who recently got caught in controversy after leaving the set due to separate cases of illness.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]