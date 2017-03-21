Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Sell Home, Reignite Divorce Rumors

Power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently placed their Montecito villa for up for sale for $45 million. The listing came as a surprise to many since the woman behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show once said that they will live in that home forever.

The talk show host and her wife are known for buying, beautifying, and selling luxurious properties, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, the lovely property in California was thought to be the one property that the couple would not put a price on. Ellen DeGeneres said in her 2015 interior-design book Home that the Montecito home is the one she hopes to live in forever.

Unfortunately, Ellen DeGeneres’ initial hopes for the Montecito villa will not come true since the couple is now selling the property. The sudden decision to sell their home set once again ignited divorce rumors that have lingered around the couple in the past.

There have been suspicions that the couple’s relationship is plagued with turmoil and that they might just be on the brink of divorce. Celebrity Business Insider spoke to several major publications to uncover what, exactly, is going on in Ellen DeGeneres’ marriage to Portia de Rossi.

Apparently, after being together for eight years, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are now going through a rough patch in their marriage. An insider close to the couple revealed that Ellen and Portia have already sought the help of a marriage counselor. It is evident that the couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, are willing to do what is necessary to save their relationship.

The tipster told a publication that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are following their marriage councilor’s advice, which is to start dating again. As a result, the two are going out on dates in hopes of saving their marriage.

Despite the numerous reports about their relationship, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi slammed these rumors in an official statement. According to the couple, the rumors are false, citing the fact that they have been seen multiple times together at various events.

Despite these rumors being shot down, they were reignited when the couple decided to sell their villa at Montecito, California. The beautiful villa occupies 17 acres of land and comes with a price tag of $45 million. Moreover, the mansion also boasts a serene mixture of old-world charms and minimalistic design.

In addition, the 10,500-square-foot villa also has six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths. Their villa also has a library/living room surrounded by stone walls with its own fireplace. Another fireplace can be found in the formal dining room as well as the kitchen. Meanwhile, it’s outdoor space flaunts a beautiful pavilion for hosting small gatherings. The property is also perfectly positioned in the area, allowing a breathtaking view of the Pacific.

Its overall design simply shouts Italian, possibly because it was designed and built in the 1930s by architect Wallace Frost. Apparently, the man behind this beautiful home had a love for 17th-century Tuscany, which resulted in this stylish home. Over the years, modern elements were added to the beautiful Montecito villa, including the modern finishes courtesy of the previous owner, John Saladino.

To top things off, the party who purchases Ellen DeGeneres’ mansion will have Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Al Gore as their neighbors. Aside from her Montecito villa, Ellen also has one of her Beverly Hills condominiums on the market with a price tag of $7 million.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]