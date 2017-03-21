‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

America’s Got Talent star Mel B filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte on Monday. They had a longstanding 10-year marriage before they called it over with reasons of “irreconcilable differences” behind the divorce. America’s Got Talent star Mel B files for divorce and listed joint custody over their 5-year-old daughter Madison.

Goodbye 10 years of love with you!

American’s Got Talent star Mel B files for divorce, which was repped by popular family law attorney Susan Weisner, from her husband Stephen Belafonte. Weisner had been the celeb’s chosen lawyer when it comes to divorce papers. Her clientele includes musician Ben Harper with his divorce from Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from actress Heather Locklear, and more. According to Daily Mail, the divorce papers filed by Mel B cited “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds.

The former Spice Girls singer admitted that the last years of their marriage was plagued with Stephen womanizing and violent arguments. Even if they had been happily in love when they renewed their wedding vows in an extravagant ceremony in Egypt in 2008, the former coupled tread rocky waters when they reached the second half of their marriage. Stephen Belafonte was involved in one scandal after another and was even almost charged after having a nasty feud at the May Fair Hotel. America’s Got Talent star Mel B files for divorce from her now ex-husband at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mel B used to stay by her husband’s side despite rowdy behavior

Earlier this year, Stephen Belafonte was seen hugging a woman while the singer was performing on Broadway. In one episode of The X Factor UK, Mel B’s followers claimed she is a victim of an abusive relationship after she appeared to have bruises and scratches on her face and arms. This sparked concern and worry that Mel B may have been tolerating her husband’s actions.

However, Stephen Belafonte insisted that all was well with the couple and had denied allegations of hitting her. The 41-year-old singer had stood by her husband’s side in spite of the rumors that he’s been having an affair and had trouble due to his alcohol addiction. Film producer Stephen almost had trouble with the law after engaging in a bloody fight with three men at the May Fair Hotel. But Mel, the ever-dutiful wife, came to her husband’s defense and claimed he was only acting in self-defense.

In 2014, Stephen’s brother Jeremiah Stansbury had urged Mel B to leave him after calling the producer “violent” and “ruthless”. Her recent divorce from Stephen marks the singer’s second divorce, having split from her first husband Jimmy Gulzar in 2000. They shared a daughter together, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, age 18. Mel B also has a daughter with Eddie Murphy, Angel, age nine. In 2011, she gave birth to her third daughter, Madison, with former husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Dinner with my babies!,today me and my girls put away our phones and iPads and asked eachother questions and talked about life,crazy,you try teach your kids everything then they turn around teach you even more #blessed???? #myfamilyismylife A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

Speaking to The Sun Magazine last year, Mel B had even hinted that she and Stephen were going to be “together forever.” She said, “My husband is my best friend and we know each other so well that we know what we are getting.”

It’s a tough month for Mel B

Prior to the divorce, Mel B was left devastated after the death of her father Martin Brown due to multiple myeloma. It has only been two weeks since his death and now Mel B needs to raise her children on her own after the divorce. The America’s Got Talent celebrity posted a black and white photo of her and sister Danielle holding their father’s hands during his last moments.

The sentimental caption read, “It is with great sadness after a 5-yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s… Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve with love and respect.”

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]