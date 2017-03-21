Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Adopting A Baby After Postponing Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have faced rumors of an impending pregnancy and wedding in recent months, but so far, they haven’t confirmed a thing.

As they continue to tend to their duties with The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have allegedly postponed their plans to wed in lieu of first welcoming a child together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Stefani told Life & Style magazine earlier this month. “That’s their main focus right now.”

At the time, the source claimed Gwen Stefani was hoping to conceive her fourth child, the first for Shelton. Meanwhile, the insider added, Blake Shelton didn’t care whether they adopted or used a surrogate. Although Gwen Stefani reportedly spent a year undergoing in vitro treatments, she decided to take a break from the often grueling process earlier this year.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for [Gwen Stefani],” the source explained.

Weeks later, reports suggest Gwen Stefani has given up on conceiving a child and is now allegedly planning to adopt a baby with her boyfriend. Gwen Stefani already has three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. As for Shelton, he does not yet have any children of his own. He has, however, been married twice.

“[Gwen Stefani] is considering not just an infant, but children under the age of 5,” a source told explained to In Touch Weekly magazine, via a report by Hollywood Life on March 20. “She wants to have a little girl before Christmas. Gwen is telling friends that she wants to keep this really private and that she is trying to not get too excited yet, but she has been daydreaming about names already. Her wish is to have a healthy, beautiful little girl she can dress up and play dolls with and do all the things she hasn’t experienced as a mom to her sons.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for the past year and a half but when it comes to her reported desire to adopt, she has allegedly kept her boyfriend in the dark and will ultimately share the news over a meal.

“[Gwen Stefani] is going to have a private romantic dinner with jut the two of them, with candles and flowers, and she is going to present the entire adoption scenario to [Blake]. She is really nervous. But Gwen knows how badly Blake wants a child, so she is hoping he will be excited about adopting a child with her,” the source said.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in late 2015 as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice. Since then, they have appeared to be living as a happy family with Stefani’s three children and often spend time together at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stayed mum on their future plans for children and as they do, fans continue to speculate about when and if they will welcome a child together. There have also been rumors regarding their potential wedding plans, which have also been unconfirmed.

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to face rumors, they are staying focused on their coaching roles on The Voice, which is currently airing its 12th season. As fans will recall, Gwen Stefani recently returned to the show after sitting out for two seasons as other female celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, took over as coach.

