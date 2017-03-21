Brad Pitt Is Heartbroken After Angelina Jolie Split, Staying Lonely For 15 Hours

Brad Pitt is locking himself away in a Los Angeles art studio for long hours since the announcement of his divorce with Angelina Jolie was made public. According to the released pictures, the divorce has hit hard on the actor, and he is spending most of his time listening to sad songs.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once considered the epitome of love in the entertainment industry. The power couple did not only look good together, but their offscreen activities proved that they used their fame and power in the right direction. During their long relationship, Brad and Angelina did many philanthropic works and even adopted kids. When the official report about their divorce was made public, fans of Brad and Angelina were heartbroken but were hoping that just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, these two will also reconcile their differences.

However, this did not happen.

As of this writing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are living in separate houses and divorce is on the table.

Earlier today, Daily Mail published exclusive pictures of Brad Pitt that proved how sad the actor is after his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The media outlet revealed the star has been spending up to 15 hours a day in the studio working until early hours of the morning. The 53-year-old actor is creating a sculpture with the help of his friend. He is also listening to all the sad songs from his playlist.

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Brad Pitt hides out in art studio making sculpture https://t.co/GdYYioUDdA — howard banks (@howashari) March 21, 2017

The released pictures showed Brad wearing skinny jeans and a plaid shirt. The actor is joined by Thomas and his team of assistants, who are helping him in creating a unique sculpture. Furthermore, the team of artists leaves the actor alone when night falls because, after the divorce, the actor is trying to focus more on his personal life.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” a source revealed to Mail. “Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace. Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He’d rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.”

Similar to Brad, even Angelina seems to be struggling after her separation. According to Hollywood Life, the Tomb Raider movie actress has realized that being away from her soon-to-be ex-husband is more difficult than she earlier imagined. According to the outlet’s source, there were many instances in the recent months when Angelina Jolie was saddened by the thought that Brad will not be with her and her family.

The publication’s source also claimed that the custody battle has definitely taken a toll on the actress.

“Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad [Pitt] and it was the most difficult of her life. She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling,” the source further claimed.

Hollywood Life’s source also noted that the recent international trip made Angelina realize how alone and vulnerable she is without Brad Pitt.

“To help alleviate her nerves, and in an attempt to fill Brad’s big void, Angelina increased her huge entourage and traveled with a half-dozen bodyguards and even more nannies to help deal with her sense of loneliness,” the source noted.

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie going to reconcile their differences for the sake of their children or for the financial benefits? Fans can only hope for the best. But given the recent statements from their representatives and the released pictures of Brad, it looks like the former couple is very serious about the ongoing divorce proceedings.

