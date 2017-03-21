Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Caught Baby Luna’s First Word On Video!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby daughter Luna has achieved another milestone during their family vacation in Marrakech, Morroco. Not only is the milestone important, it’s also too cute to behold. Just nearly a month before the adorable tot turns one (her birthday is on April 14), Luna has already uttered her first word. Better yet, Teigen and Legend have caught the moment on film.

Legend and Teigen, who have been setting relationship goals since the first day they hooked up, took to Instagram and Snapchat to post several photos and videos of their Morroco trip.

It’s no surprise at all that the post that got the most attention was the video of their daughter saying her first word.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” an excited Teigen captioned the video.

The video shows Teigen and Legend’s daughter Luna as the Sports Illustrated model whispers to her: “What is that, cat, cat, cat.”

The camera pans to a cat sitting just under the chair then switched back to Luna again.

Before long, Luna mimics her mother by saying “cat,” as John is heard chuckling in the background.

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

As of this writing, the Instagram video has over 3 million views, with many of the comments gushing over Chrissy and John’s adorable daughter.

In another Instagram post, Luna is seen sitting upright on her high chair, looking impossibly adorable. Teigen captioned the photo, “First bow!”

First bow! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s recent social media posts clearly show they’re having a grand time in Morroco. On top of spending quality time with their daughter Luna, John and Chrissy also took the time to enjoy their trip as a couple.

In one Instagram video, Teigen, wearing a gorgeous mustard yellow gown, posed for a photo with Legend at the foyer of the hotel they stayed in. John complimented Chrissy’s gown with a tan brown suede jacket and black jeans.

Marrakech! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Before long, Chrissy posted a cute Snapchat video with John and their baby daughter Luna, who was wrapped in a pink blanket. Chrissy looked glamorous sporting a gold necklace and a black top as baby Luna sits on her lap.

Vacation vibes A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Their family vacation to Morocco occurred just two weeks after Chrissy Teigen opened up about her battle with postpartum depression, which happened following the birth of their 11-month-old daughter.

She wrote about her struggles in a powerful essay published by Glamour magazine, in which she admitted she felt “unhappy” despite knowing she”had everything I needed to be happy.”

“I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. “Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying. “Before, when I entered a room I had a presence: head high, shoulders back, big smile. Suddenly I had become this person whose shoulders would cower underneath her chin. I would keep my hands on my belly and try to make myself as small as possible.”

On Tuesday, John Legend told People magazine about how he did his best to help his wife Chrissy during her struggles.

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. “I feel like that’s the least I could do.”

There’s no easy way to cope with postpartum depression, even for someone like Chrissy Teigen. But if there’s anything that could jumpstart her way to recovery, her family trip with husband John Legend and their daughter Luna should be of great help.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]