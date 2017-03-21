‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: What Was Hope Mikaelson Drawing?

The Originals Season 4 premiere finally aired on The CW network on Friday night. It’s already off to an exciting start and fans are wondering what is coming next. There are also some questions about things that took place during the first episode. One of those is what was Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) drawing at the end of “Gather Up All The Killers?” Recently, executive producer Michael Narducci discussed the scene.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on The Vampire Diaries spinoff.

Always and Forever. Tune in March 17th. (Credit TVGuide) #theoriginalsseason4 #TheOriginals #hopemikaelson A post shared by Summer (@summerfontana1) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

On the last episode of The Originals, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) finally woke up the Mikaelson siblings. It had been five years since Klaus (Joseph Morgan) was put on trial. As of right now, he is still being imprisoned by Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis). The premiere episode also introduced Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, Hope. She is now 7-years-old and, naturally, is curious about her father.

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Michael Narducci spoke about the Season 4 premiere. He discussed the demons that Klaus will face as a result of the Tunde Blade and Hope Mikaelson’s drawings. As fans recall, the symbol Hope was drawing is also showing up as graffiti all over New Orleans. What exactly is the symbol and why is it significant?

“It’s sort of the key to unraveling the whole mystery of the season. Hope is starting to dream about that symbol, and now it’s appearing in the form of graffiti throughout the city.”

The drawings were a symbol which is called an “ouroboros.” According to Narducci, it is a serpent that is eating itself. In The Originals, Hope is dreaming about the symbol. It was previously teased that Klaus and Hayley’s daughter would be powerful, so she is probably having some sort of psychic vision. However, what does the ouroboros mean for the characters? Perhaps it has to do with what Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) discovers in the next two episodes.

I am so thankful to have worked with these actors for Season 4 of the Originals (Yusuf not pictured). I ❤️you! #TheOriginals A post shared by Summer (@summerfontana1) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:22pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Season 4 spoilers teased that Hope is an intelligent and powerful child. She has traits of both parents, but it was hinted that she inherited Klaus’ temper. It was also revealed that the little girl would be in danger. The synopsis for Episode 2, titled “No Quarter,” was published by Futon Critic, which reveals Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) will come across a sinister haunting.

“After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley in an effort to rescue Klaus from captivity – even if they must face Marcel in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus’ demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined.”

Hope is not mentioned, but the haunting might have something to do with what is after Klaus and Hayley’s daughter. Spoiler TV shared the synopsis for The Originals Season 4, Episode 3, titled “Haunter Of Ruins.” That does have Hope Mikaelson‘s name in it and reveals that Vincent and Marcel will search for a witch who plans on sacrificing kids, including Hope.

“After five long years apart, Klaus attempts to reconnect with his daughter, Hope. Even as father and daughter bond, the rest of the family is still in turmoil. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) mediates a conflict between Hayley and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to determine the best way to protect the family. Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Vincent tells Marcel terrible secrets about his ex -wife, Eva Sinclair, even as they begin their search for a mysterious witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children – including Hope Mikaelson.”

As for Klaus, many fans wonder if he will try to kill Marcel once he is free. However, Narducci suggested that there might be something more important on his mind. Obviously, that is his daughter, Hope Mikaelson.

“Well, that’s assuming that revenge will be Klaus’ first priority once he becomes free, which it might not be. His first thought could be, ‘Let me go find my kid.’ That’s also assuming that Marcel will be easy to kill. When he drank that serum at the end of last season, he became something we still don’t quite understand. He may not be so easy to take down.”

What do you think what Hope Mikaelson was drawing is important? What exactly does it mean and is it related to the witch that is planning to sacrifice Klaus and Hayley’s daughter in The Originals?

