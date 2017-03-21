Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Go Missing At The Extravagant Rose Ball

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert went missing at the annual Rose Ball 2017, leaving the younger members of the royal clan to take charge. Even if the notable presence of the royals were felt, Charlotte Casighari and Beatrice Borromeo stole the scene as they were dressed to perfection at the extravagant Rose Ball. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were missing from the event to take care of their twins at home.

The Rose Ball welcomes a royal in town

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were missing from the Rose Ball, yet the younger royals in line for the throne did not disappoint the highly-anticipated ceremony. Dressed to the nines, the royal members of Monaco wore couture Chanel gowns befitting a princess.

Although the royal couple was seen at the Sainte Devote rugby tournament in Monte-Carlo earlier in the day, they did not make an appearance at the Rose Ball that evening. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert go missing as they prioritize a private family affair with their twins, Jacques and Gabriella, aged 2.

The Prince has always been a regular attendee of the event and had only missed out during a family bereavement several years ago. The royals were regarded as the center of attention for these kinds of affairs as they start the evening by leading the first dance.

Nevertheless, the elites and high-society residents of Monaco got a glimpse of the glitz and glamor as Charlotte Casighari and Beatrice Borromeo wore timeless pieces to one of the most important social events of the year. Charlotte wore a plunging black evening gown from the 1996 Chanel haute couture collection. It features a plunging black satin, highlighting her décolletage with a nude panel covered in coquettish lace vine designs. The 30-year-old equestrian styled her hair in Marcel waves with a matching ruby lipstick and lengthy diamond earrings. She looked absolutely sensational and star-worthy in her ensemble, probably turning a lot of heads on her way as she posed in front of the photographers.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Beatrice Borromeo dazzled us in her embellished dark blue gown. Beatrice looked haggard-free despite recently giving birth to a son on February 27. She and her husband’s attendance at the Rose Ball mark their first public appearance as parents since the baby’s arrival. The couple has been keen to keep their growing family private by not posting a photo of their baby on social media.

Princess Caroline, mother of Charlotte Casighari, was the night’s ultimate risk-taker in an eye-catching black and white number covered in floral designs and diamond-shaped patterns. It also featured layers of ruffles which matched the evening’s theme of Viennese Secession. Family friend Karl Lagerfeld designed this year’s fete which focuses on the Viennese Secession, an art movement by Austrian artists in 1897.

The Rose Ball was first started by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1954, the American actress-turned-princess after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco. Currently, the event’s presider has been passed on to Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline of Hanover and the funds raised will be sent to the Princess Grace Foundation, which grants scholarships to young artists. The Rose Ball was named in honor of the late actress’s favorite flowers. Every year there are about 1000 guests invited who pay an average of 800 euro per ticket. It’s definitely a ball for the elites!

Charlotte Casighari and her new love

In August last year, a source told People magazine that Monaco’s Charlotte Casighari is “happy for the moment, enjoying what seems quiet stability” with filmmaker Lamberto Sanfelice after her publicized breakup with Gad Elmaleh.

The pair met at the wedding of Charlotte’s brother Pierre to Beatrice Borromeo. The couple has been dating since October and “seems very comfortable out of the spotlight”.

