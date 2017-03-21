‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Theories Including Norman Reedus’ Connection To Shiva

The Walking Dead fan theories are always fun and occasionally correct. Nearly everyone heard the one where fans were guessing that Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes were exchanging Morse Code through blinking earlier in Season 7.

Norman Reedus was in fact not using Morse Code but it was a brilliant idea, and the writers and cast members have commented on it. Could The Walking Dead writers use this blinking Morse Code idea in the future, since it was suggested by fans?

Some The Walking Dead fan theories are just strangely scientific, like the suggestion that zombies are solar powered. “A walker’s cells feeds off of solar energy,” according to this comment on Reddit. In this theory, zombies are more active outdoors in sunlight and become slower or dormant when trapped indoors or in caves.

Norman Reedus or rather his character Daryl Dixon is being compared to Shiva the Tiger in the video below. The theory is being put forth that Norman Reedus as Daryl is symbolically Rick’s version of Shiva. Is Norman’s Daryl Dixon a truly untamed beast only “in the cage” out of devotion and loyalty to Rick, Carol, and the group? It’s an interesting theory.

The Walking Dead from Season 1 through to the end is a metaphor for human history, according to one theory found on Screen Rant. Rick’s initial wandering signifies hunter-gatherers, then Hershel’s farm represented the agricultural age. The Governor and Woodbury symbolized the Roman Empire, and so forth.

Norman Reedus gave food for thought on The Walking Dead’s Shiva and Daryl theories. Reedus has said Shiva is his new love interest on the show and Norman Reedus is very obsessed with the big kitty, according to this from the Inquisitr.

Could The Walking Dead character Morgan’s son have survived? Morgan was in quite a state when Rick found him again in Season 3. Could he be mistaken about the child’s fate? The theory is presented in the above video.

A The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad connection actually has some pretty strong evidence. Car buff fans noticed that the red Dodge Charger Walter White of Breaking Bad bought for his son is the exact same car driven by Glenn in The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon described Jesse Pinkman precisely when Daryl related a story about his brother’s drug dealer. Fans further speculate that the zombie apocalypse was brought about by a bad batch of Walter White’s blue sky methamphetamine. Patient Zero was Gus Frig in this lovely theory on Screen Rant.

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, rather obviously, could not have survived 46 days in the hospital without food and water. While IV fluids would have sufficed for as long as they lasted, everyone knows it would have run out within days at most not weeks. This brings about two more theories.

Is Norman Reedus’ buddy Rick Grimes really a zombie? Perhaps undead, yet somehow coping with it a whole lot better than most. This is doubtful since Rick’s “heart is still beating,” but something is off with his 46 days without water survival.

A related The Walking Dead theory is that Rick Grimes is really just in a coma and having a horrible dream. Andrew Lincoln’s Rick might eventually wake up in a hospital, according to Ranker.

Is The Walking Dead’s larger than life Daryl Dixon as portrayed by Norman Reedus a tiger, a dream, just glad he wasn’t strung out on meth, or a real post-apocalyptic American hero?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Allison Coyle/Shutterstock]