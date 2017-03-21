‘The 100’ 4×7 Spoilers: Chaos Rains Down, Abby’s Plan, Who Will Be Sacrificed?

The 100 Season 4, Episode 7 is titled “Gimme Shelter” and airs tomorrow evening on The CW network. What can fans expect from Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), and the rest of the characters? Spoilers reveal that chaos is going to rain down on the apocalyptic survivors. Also, Abby’s (Paige Turco) plan might just work, but it could come with a deadly price. Who will be sacrificed in order to save the world?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW series.

This season of The 100 is all about surviving the second apocalypse. Most fans thought that Clarke Griffin or Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan) would come up with someplace safe to hide. However, it seems that whenever there is a sliver of hope, something happens to make the characters lose hope again. As fans recall, it was discovered that Nightbloods can fight radiation. Their bodies seem to “reject” the harmful and lethal effects. If everyone could become a Nightblood, then the world could be saved.

On the last episode of The CW TV show, there was a plan to go to space to make Nightblood. However, that is out of the cards now since Becca’s rocket cannot be used. On the way to the island, Roan (Zach McGowan), Bellamy, and Clarke lost a barrel of hydrazine, which was needed to use Becca’s rocket.

Hypable wrote an advance preview of the installment of the TV show, “Gimme Shelter.” In The 100 Season 4, Episode 7, there will be a way to make Nightblood in the lab. However, it would have to be tested and there just happens to be a radiation chamber nearby. It turns out that Becca had it because she was trying to find the cure for cancer. That means one person might possibly die, but everyone else could be saved.

The answer seems simple to most fans. Find someone to test the Nightblood on to see if it works. Even though one person might die, there is a possibility that it could save thousands. Dr. Abigail Griffin has always taken her moral code seriously and this is no exception. She will wonder if it is really murder if everyone else can be saved.

In an extended promo of The 100 Season 4, Episode 7, Abby and Clarke discuss the plan. For Eliza Taylor’s character, there is no doubt that it has to be done. Abby speaks to Clarke like she is a child and doesn’t understand that a human being would be hit with a powerful amount of radiation. Clarke, just a tad annoyed, says that she is aware of that and they have no choice. However, there is a choice, and that is who do they pick to enter the radiation chamber to test it?

Of course, Abby and Clarke think they are having a private conversation. Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira) overhears all of it. Now, what will she do with that information? Sneak peek photos published on SpoilerTV show Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori having a serious conversation themselves. In one, Emori seems to bend down and sideways while in Murphy’s arms, as if she is falling. In the background, Clarke looks shocked, who happens to be holding a gun in her hand, but it is not pointed at anyone.

Some fans believe that Murphy will be tested, but it seems unlikely. What is more of a possibility is that Clarke or Abby will be the guinea pigs. Both women are known for taking huge risks in order to save others and this probably will be no exception.

In the upcoming episode, also expect to see black rain fall from the sky. This was expected at some point, but what the characters didn’t plan on is the chaos that will occur as a result.

What do you think is going to happen in The 100 Season 4, Episode 7? Will Abby’s idea work and if so, who will it be tested on? Find out on March 22 when “Gimme Shelter” airs on The CW network.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]