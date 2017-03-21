Kim Kardashian mentally prepared herself for a rape during Paris robbery as the reality star tearfully explained her terrible ordeal in October on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim recounted the experience to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as they sat in the living room while the cameras focused on Kim’s no makeup look. At one point during the robbery, Kim Kardashian mentally prepared herself for a rape as one of the robbers pulled her “toward him.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ second episode is a tearjerker

The 36-year-old mom recounted the horrible experience she felt as she was being robbed last year. In Episode 2 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim continued the terrifying story of the robbery and this time, she admitted that she was held down by one of the armed robbers. Kim Kardashian mentally prepared herself for a rape and feared being shot, thereafter.

“He grabs my legs, and I wasn’t you know, you know I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment they’re going to rape me.” Kim Kardashian told her sisters.

“I fully mentally prepped myself—and then he didn’t. He duck taped my legs together and had the gun up to me. I knew that was the moment they’re just totally going to shoot me in the head.”

Kim K’s Paris robbery marks one of the biggest jewelry heists in the French capital involving a private citizen in more than 20 years. The mother-of-two lost $10 million worth of jewelry at a private residence during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this year, the cops charged 10 suspects in connection with the armed robbery. Several weeks later, a testimony from the French police was released with 60-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged ringleader of the gang confessing to the crime and telling the police that the jewelry was already sold off. According to his statement, he called the theft as a “very simple affair” and had first planned to rob Kim Kardashian during her previous visit to Paris, but was unable to do so due to strict security.

After being bound and gagged, Kim Kardashian mentally prepared herself for a rape on that traumatic night. She had even asked the help of the hotel concierge who was forced to bring the robbers up to her room—to tell the armed robbers that she had babies and family. Kim recalled that she prayed for her life and for Kourtney’s acceptance upon seeing her “dead body on the bed.”

The robbers then proceeded to steal any visible jewelry and took her $4 million engagement ring. Demanding for money, the busty star told them that she has none and that’s when they took her out to the hallway and pointed a gun at her. Luckily, the men who were dressed as Parisian policemen hid her in the bathroom and ran off. They escaped via “velibs” or hire bicycles which can be rented around Paris.

The real reason behind it…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star eventually confessed her theory which leads to her horrifying robbery. She explained that she had been documenting her trip in Paris and Snapchatting that she was alone in her apartment creating a “window of opportunity.”

After speaking about the experience through tears on the show, Kardashian West tweeted powerful messages on Twitter after opening up about her Paris robbery. She wrote, “I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me… thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK.”

