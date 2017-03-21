Johnny Depp And Brad Pitt: Were Their Careers Damaged By Divorce Scandals?

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have enjoyed long and successful careers in the movie industry. Depp and Pitt are both highly talented and in great demand at the box office. Their fan support is overwhelming, and yet both have suffered some career setbacks, following their messy divorces.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard has alleged she was abused by Johnny Depp after he allegedly threw a six ounce iPhone at her. The police, however, said they found no evidence of any crime, according to this quote from LAPD spokesman Sgt. Marlon Marrache in People.

“The person reporting the crime [Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie seems to have retracted her child abuse claims after an FBI and child protective services investigation cleared Brad of wrongdoing. Now Jolie says Brad Pitt is a “wonderful father” as quoted by The Independent.

Both Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp seem to have been cleared of any wrongdoing, yet both of their careers may have been negatively impacted by the accusations.

Brad Pitt’s World War Z was slated for 2017, but it turns out the movie is nowhere near ready for production. It is rumored that script writing is the hold up on this film. Pitt does have War Machine coming out for Netflix on May 26 but World War Z is on hold.

Johnny Depp’s movie The Libertine has also been put on hold indefinitely, as Brett Ratner explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“That was a movie I was going to direct next. I put it on hold. Johnny had some issues with his divorce and stuff. So we pushed it off. There’s another movie I’m going to direct.”

Brad Pitt has completed his filming of the unprecedented $30 million dollar Netflix film War Machine. Netflix made a huge investment in the film and considered themselves fortunate to get an A-List actor like Brad Pitt for their film according to Deadline.

Still, Brad Pitt is between films now, with War Machine completed and perhaps a year before the World War Z script is ready, Pit has time on his hands.

Johnny Depp is staying busy. Depp still has eight films coming out in 2017 and 2018 according to this from the Inquisitr, but The Libertine has been postponed and Brett Ratner was pretty clear in stating it was because of Johnny’s divorce.

Brad Pitt as a movie producer and specifically the producer of World War Z knows that movie making is an expensive endeavor. It’s quite a huge investment of time and money for all involved. Anything that might negatively impact the box office is carefully weighed. Brad Pitt seem to be waiting it out.

Johnny Depp’s fans are supporting him on Twitter with hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, #JohnnyDepp, #Luv4JackSparrow, #DeppHeads4Life, and #YouCantKeepAGoodManDown. They have launched a twitter war to protect Johnny Depp’s good name.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, are beloved actors. Brad and Johnny each have a huge fan base of loyal fans. Still, they have both been negatively impacted by their divorce scandals.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are supported powerfully by fans and friends at this time, but each had to put movies on hold.

