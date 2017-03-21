WWE News: Major WrestleMania Title Match Changed, Non-Sanctioned Match Possible

It is really coming down to the wire for WWE as there are less than two weeks until WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, and the card is still not complete. On this evening’s Monday Night Raw, one major title match ended up receiving a huge change and it completely alters the course of things. Now, there is also the possibility that an unexpected non-sanctioned match could be added to the card, but that won’t be totally confirmed until next week.

A lot happened on Monday Night Raw with the “firing” of Mick Foley and some really big matches that keep leading up to WrestleMania 33. As recapped by the official website of WWE the biggest happening was the news that Seth Rollins has not been cleared to compete in the ring at all.

Once that news was revealed that it would be next to impossible for Seth to wrestle, Triple H realized that the match wouldn’t happen at WrestleMania 33. After his attack last week, that was pretty much expected, but things weren’t just left at that.

On Raw, Triple H was about to call the whole thing off, but then, he proposed a deal to Seth that he didn’t care if a doctor cleared him to compete. Triple H said that if Seth can’t be cleared and still wants to fight, all he has to do is sign a Hold Harmless Agreement meaning he can’t sue WWE if he gets injured.

With that being said, Triple H challenged Rollins to show up next week on Raw and sign the agreement to make the match official. Depending on how the health and status of Seth’s knee really is, it will be interesting to see where the company goes with this whole storyline.

Meanwhile, a major title match also ended up being changed on Raw as reported by Wrestling Inc. Rumored for months, the bout for the Raw Women’s Title is indeed going to be a Fatal 4-Way match which will see Bayley defend her title against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax.

On Raw, Jax was able to defeat Bayley in a No-Disqualification match which won her the right to be added to the title bout.

As of this writing, there are 10 confirmed matches set for WrestleMania 33, but a few more could be added over the final episodes of SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw. It wouldn’t be shocking to see SmackDown have a few added since as of now, they only officially have three completely devoted to Team Blue.

Current card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Hosts: The New Day

Rumored matches which could be added to WrestleMania 33:

Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs.???

WWE is really shaping WrestleMania 33 to be an event to end all events, but it is kind of odd that everything isn’t set in place with less than two weeks to go. It is still possible that two or three more matches could be added to the card with the biggest possibly being Seth Rollins vs. Triple H in a non-sanctioned bout. The big thing right now is that WWE is likely giving Rollins as much time as possible to see if he can go at all.

