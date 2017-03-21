‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Voting Information, Leaderboard Post Premiere

Dancing With The Stars 2017 voting began after the show aired on ABC tonight. Those who tuned in to the 400th episode on Monday night were in for a real treat as the new cast performed their very first dances of Season 24. While there were some clear front-runners (here’s looking at you, Rashad Jennings), there were also some unexpected low scores (Erika Jayne!).

Overall, there weren’t too many surprises on the Dancing With The Stars Season 24 premiere. Below is a recap followed by voting rules and links, and for those who haven’t had a chance to watch, be advised, there are spoilers ahead.

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber danced a near-flawless Tango — at least for night one! The duo earned the highest score, a 32/40, and will more than likely be back to impress us week after week!

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater killed their dance — a Cha Cha to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” They received a 31/40 from the Dancing With The Stars judges.

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy kicked off the night with a Quickstep. Their high energy dance to “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman was very entertaining and proved that the Fifth Harmony member is going to be a contender this season. However, the duo only scored a 27/40, so they have some work to do.

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev danced a beautiful Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman.” They received from constructive feedback along with a score of 28/40.

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold danced an impressive Quickstep to “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman and earned a 28/40, surprising most Dancing With The Stars fans. “Gramp” Ross may end up going fairly far this season, don’t you think?!

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy danced the Viennese Waltz to “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector. Despite fans thinking that the Glee actress had an “unfair advantage” on Dancing With The Stars because of her dancing experience, she and Maks ended up with a 28/40.

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd find themselves in the middle of the pack for their Cha-Cha to “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber. Everyone was in awe of Peta Murgatroyd’s post-baby body — and her adorable 3-month-old son, Shai (dad is Maks Chmerkovskiy). However, their 24/40 first dance wasn’t all that memorable.

Erika Jayne Girardi and Gleb Savchenko received a judge’s score of 24/40 after dancing a salsa to Erika’s song, XXPEN$IVE.

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess were a bit of a disappointment on Monday night’s Dancing premiere. Everyone was hoping that “Team DenimNDiamonds” would blow them away, but the two scored only a 22/40 for their Cha-Cha to “Move” by Luke Bryan.

Charo and Keo Motsepe earned a 21/40 for their salsa to “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros, which was a little on the rough side.

Mr. T and Kym Johnson Herjavec danced their Cha-Cha to the A-Team theme song and earned a 20/40.

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson found themselves at the bottom of the Dancing With The Stars leaderboard received the lowest scores of the night with a 17/40 for their Cha-Cha to “What is Love” by Haddaway.

According to ABC, phone voting ends 60 minutes (one hour) after Dancing With The Stars airs in a given time zone. For example, the premiere was on tonight from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Phone voting closed at midnight. If you still want to vote, however, you can! Online voting closes 24 hours after the start of each episode. That means that fans can go to ABC.com or to Facebook to vote for their favorite Dancing With The Stars couple from 8:00 p.m. EST until 8:00 EST on Tuesday.

You can vote for your favorite Dancing With The Stars couple 12 times per method.

Who do you love most on the Monday night premiere of Dancing With The Stars? Can you predict which four couples will be making it to the semi-finals in a few weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]