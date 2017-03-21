No, David Rockefeller Did Not Have Seven Heart Transplants [Debunked]

David Rockefeller was many things to many people. As the last surviving grandchild of American oil tycoon John D. Rockfeller, David Rockefeller spent his life engaging in a variety of philanthropic works. He was also the head of Chase Manhattan bank for over a decade. But not everyone counts themselves as a fan of the late billionaire, who died Monday at the age of 101.

Long the target of so-called “conspiracy theorists,” David Rockefeller has been characterized as a leading proponent of globalism, one-world government, and a “New World Order.” According to Infowars, a popular conspiracy site founded by Alex Jones, David Rockefeller even bragged in his memoirs about his desire to unite the world behind a single governing body.

“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will,” David Rockefeller wrote in Memoirs. “If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

The New York Times, in its obituary for David Rockefeller, spent little time examining the various charges that Rockefeller was involved in plans to try and control the world under one united governing force and instead opted to focus on his philanthropy. They briefly mention Rockefeller’s involvement in the Council on Foreign Relations and his founding in 1973 of the Trilateral Commission, but do not explain what those entities are. They are independent bodies which seek to influence governments all over the world and which seem to yield tremendous power for non-elected, private, non-governmental entities. Given the number of high-ranking members of American government over the years who have been involved with these groups, the idea is not incredibly far-fetched. George H.W. Bush, for example, was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations in the 1970s.

According to New Left Project, Noam Chomsky described Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission in harsh terms.

“Essentially liberal internationalists from Europe, Japan, and the United States, the liberal wing of the intellectual elite. That’s where Jimmy Carter’s whole government came from. The Trilateral Commission was concerned with trying to induce what they called ‘more moderation in democracy’ — turn people back to passivity and obedience so they don’t put so many constraints on state power and so on,” Chomsky wrote. “In particular they were worried about young people. They were concerned about the institutions responsible for the indoctrination of the young (that’s their phrase), meaning schools, universities, church and so on—they’re not doing their job, [the young are] not being sufficiently indoctrinated. They’re too free to pursue their own initiatives and concerns and you’ve got to control them better.”

One rumor about David Rockefeller that persists despite there being no evidence for its validity is that Rockefeller has been the recipient of seven heart transplants over the course of his life. According to Heavy, this rumor was started by an admitted satire site called World News Daily Report. It was later furthered by a site called AnonHQ which is loosely affiliated with the hacking group, Anonymous.

It’s understandable why the rumor of David Rockefeller having had multiple heart transplants is alluring. People in need of heart transplants often have to wait a long time for one to become available, leading to a lot of uncertainty and pain. The idea that an inconceivably wealthy man could just walk right up to the hospital and have a new heart implanted on demand fits nicely into the narrative that the privileged and powerful live under a different set of rules than the rest of us.

However, there is zero evidence that David Rockefeller ever had a single heart transplant, let alone seven of them. It’s possible, but one can only speculate since medical records are by law kept private in the United States. Given the way that false information spreads on the internet, it’s no surprise that a rumor like this would spread so easily. However, there are known facts about Rockefeller’s life and his involvement with powerful proponents of globalism that are more in need of close examination than a silly story about alleged heart transplants that probably never took place. Perhaps this could be a lesson that people need to be more careful with the information they consume and share.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]