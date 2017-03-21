‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Discriminating Jenelle Evans & Chelsea Houska ‘Sick’ Leave?

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is already filled with lots of drama after two of their pregnant stars, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans both bows out of taping due to illness.

Reports emerged that Houska and Evans both decided to take a sick leave from the taping of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special after feeling sick.

According to the Hollywood Life, Chelsea Houska has had her makeup and outfit on already before she suddenly leaned back on a sofa and told the producers she is not feeling very well.

“I finished shooting my segment and we’re supposed to shoot the intro with all four of us [costars Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry] next,” Chelsea can be heard saying via a voice over in a preview clip for the special Teen Mom 2 reunion episode.

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old reality TV star had a 99.7 degree fever and admitted that she doesn’t feel well enough to continue the taping. She then told the producers that she was worried about people thinking that she was only faking it so she could get out of set.

“I just don’t want people to not think I’m being serious.”

According to Us Weekly, Chelsea spent most of her time in L.A. at her hotel and missed most of the Teen Mom 2 group shots and was only able to return onset to do some behind-the-scenes moments.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans called the Teen Mom 2 producers saying she had her own illness and should leave the set too.

What is interesting about the two incidents is how the producers and their co-stars reacted to each: one with gentle kindness and the other with brute disregard. Starcasm reported on this, saying that Chelsea seemed to have the favor of everybody on the Teen Mom 2 reunion set whereas Jenelle received only dire from her co-stars and the producers.

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry was talking about her relationship with estranged husband Javi Marroquin when the producer gets a message from Jenelle saying that she left the set because she was feeling ill.

Because of that, Kail reacted and joked about needing to leave the set since people are already gone. This seemed to make the producer feel quite distressed.

“No you can’t leave. Nobody can leave,” the producer exclaims.

She then catches up to Jenelle who was already leaving the premises with David Eason and Jace. Apparently, Jenelle was already complaining about feeling ill while on set “for a couple of hours” and “no one was doing anything about it.”

Eason butts in and notes that their top priority is Jenelle’s health to which the producers agrees with. Of course, the two only got as far as their car when the producers finally called the police the prevent them from leaving the premises.

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle had been stressed out during the taping of the show after having a confrontation with her mom, Barbara Evans, over the custody of 7-year-old Jace. Apparently, she is upset that the producers opted to film Barbara despite their history. Fortunately, Jenelle is back on set for the reunion on the condition that she doesn’t have to film with her mom.

.@PBandJenelley_1 is back under the condition that she doesn't have to film with her mom today. #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/MwIQ0bCaUk — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 21, 2017

Elsewhere, another Teen Mom 2 reunion star, Leah Messer, was caught on camera while speaking her mind about the drama with apparent discrimination between her two co-stars.

“Chelsea is sick. I do not blame her, she is carrying a child she needs to go ahead. Jenelle ran with her child… Who knows? But she gets paid for this she should be here.”

Apparently, Leah tries to remain neutral when the producers asked for her opinion but it became apparent what she really had in mind.

With all these drama already in, people are getting excited to see the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion special which will be aired on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by MTV]