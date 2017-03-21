Where In The ‘Walking Dead’ Universe Has Heath Disappeared To?

Heath was last seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season. He disappeared, along with the RV he and Tara were traveling in and hasn’t been seen since. No other characters in the show seem overly concerned either. So what exactly has happened to Heath and will he ever show up again in The Walking Dead?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead and speculates about upcoming episodes. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 (titled “Swear”) of The Walking Dead Season 7 saw Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Heath (Corey Hawkins) on the tail end of a supply run. Heath wanted to turn back as little had been found on the trip but Tara wanted to keep going. In the end, they traveled some more, coming across a bridge rigged with hidden walkers. The pair becomes separated as a result and Tara discovered a new group called Oceanside.

This new group consisted entirely of women thanks to a run in with Negan’s group. As a result of this, they wanted to remain hidden. Tara promised she would not tell anyone of them or their location, a deal she reneged on when it became apparent they needed more weapons in an effort to get another group on their side with fighting the Saviors.

When Tara escaped from Oceanside in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead, she returned to where she had last seen Heath at the bridge, only to discover he was missing. The only thing remaining was Heath’s broken glasses.

So, where did Heath go? Is he alive? Will he ever return to Alexandria?

The official synopsis for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead is below.

“Alexandrians visit a distant community.”

Could this distant community be Oceanside? If so, will this mean Episode 15 of The Walking Dead will finally reveal the fate of Heath?

In Episode 6, Heath said the following to Tara during a conversation they were having about surviving the apocalypse.

“You saw how we were living back home before you guys got there. We didn’t know s***…. I get it now. If it’s you or someone else, you choose you. You take what you can, you take out who you have to, and you get to keep going. Nobody’s in this together, okay? Not anymore.”

This could indicate that Heath was tired of having to live the way they currently were and has simply disappeared into the landscape. He could be out there, trying to remain hidden, much as Oceanside are doing. Heath is used to doing supply runs, so he would have a vast knowledge of the area and is very adept at scavenging. So, in theory, he could survive out there on his own.

Or, has Heath been taken captive? Heath’s glasses were damaged and left on the ground, which could suggest he was taken by force. But by who? So far, none of the other groups have mentioned Heath or a new member, so it seems unlikely Heath has joined a new group, by force or otherwise. Or, alternatively, could Heath have joined Oceanside as the only male inhabitant? If so, it will be a surprise — and a potential bargaining chip — should the Alexandrians turn up there in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead.

Heath is a much-loved character for The Walking Dead comics and fans were excited to see him turn up in the TV series. However, after only five episodes, some of those fans are now getting irritated at what AMC have done to the character’s storyline.

But is this even AMC’s fault?

According to Cleveland, the actor that plays Heath, Corey Hawkins, has a full plate in regard to acting jobs. Besides The Walking Dead, he recently appeared in Straight Outta Compton and Kong: Skull Island. He has signed up for the Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation and is set to star in 24: Legacy next year.

As a result, it seems likely Heath has been placed on the back-burner, something Hawkins tends to agree with. In an interview earlier in the year with Collider, Hawkins agreed Heath’s departure had been left open on purpose.

“It’s usually very finite, right? But me and [showrunner] Scott [Gimple] have had a lot of conversations; Scott has been great in terms of asking and talking and really trying to figure out where the character was coming from and going, and you know, professional things take you where they take you, that’s normal. But we left it open … so I will just say there is always a possibility, there is always a way.”

It was also suggested in this article that Hawkins appeared eager to reprising his role as Heath at some point in The Walking Dead‘s future.

However, considering the trailer for the final episodes of Season 7 of The Walking Dead indicates the Alexandrians will pay a visit to Oceanside, maybe fans will find out what happened to Heath.

What do you think happened to Heath in The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below!

Episode 15, (entitled “Something They Need”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]