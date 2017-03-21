WWE Rumors: Huge Backstage Update On Goldberg’s WWE Status After ‘WrestleMania’

Less than six months ago, Goldberg was nowhere to be seen in the world of professional wrestling and he hadn’t been in WWE for more than a decade. Now, he’s the current WWE Universal Champion on Monday Night Raw and set to main event WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar. Rumors have circulated that after the big pay-per-view, he will officially retire and be done with wrestling, but speculation has a way of changing since it is never really set in stone.

Back in October, Goldberg appeared out of nowhere and returned to WWE to challenge Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. After that squash match, he decided to stick around and enter the Royal Rumble. After that, he took on Kevin Owens at Fastlane and ended up winning the Universal Championship in overly impressive fashion.

Up next for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is the third and final match in his series with Brock Lesnar. The match will be for his newly won title and take place at WrestleMania 33, but what and who is next?

After Survivor Series, Goldberg negotiated a new deal to appear at three more pay-per-view (PPV) events with WrestleMania being the end of his run. According to Korea Portal and many other media outlets, Goldberg was set to drop the title to Lesnar at the big event and retire after it is all over.

One should never rely heavily on rumors in the world of professional wrestling because even things set in stone are subject to change.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Goldberg’s current run is exceeding everyone’s expectations for how it would go. This was indeed as his “one more run” and that he would retire for good after making his relationship right with WWE and having some fun.

According to the report by the Wrestling Observer, rumor has it that due to the success of the last few months, Goldberg may not be gone for good after WrestleMania 33. While he has only been around for a limited amount of dates and will never be a full-time performer again, he may not retire next month after possibly dropping the title to Lesnar.

It is actually possible that Goldberg could still wrestle more for WWE and be brought in for dates after April 2.

Old and new fans alike have really taken to his return and he could be brought in to be the “featured attraction” for a big pay-per-view or if ratings need a spike. It is blatantly obvious that he is a proven asset to the company and that his presence on television has helped in every aspect of business.

For now, his true status with WWE isn’t known and Goldberg could end up being done for good in a couple of weeks. He just turned 50-years-old at the end of last year, but he has shown that he’s in pretty good shape and can go when needed to.

Of course, he hasn’t had a very long match yet which is likely going to be against Lesnar for the Universal Title. Still, the fans have taken to his return very well and Vince McMahon is not against having him appear again in the future.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a huge event in Orlando and it will showcase the third and final meeting between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Some have believed that it would be the retirement match for Goldberg and that his time in all wrestling rings would finally come to an end. While it is possible that he may retire, WWE may have found a way to keep the prize superstar from making a few random appearances in the future.

