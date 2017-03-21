‘The Lowe Files’: Rob Lowe And Sons To Delve Into Eerie Unsolved Legends

A&E Network announced the production of a new series, The Lowe Files. This new endeavor will star Rob Lowe and his sons as they explore unsolved legends from across America.

Recently, Rob Lowe has been hinting at a secret project involving his son, John Owen Lowe. While images showing him at the house featured in one of his earlier movies, The Outsiders, suggested the potential for a reboot of the classic movie that is 35-years-old this year, it seems Rob and his son have something else planned.

#birthday visit to where it all started. Thirty five years ago to the day. Passing the torch (or towel?) A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

It was revealed via a press release today that Rob Lowe is the executive producer on a new nine-part series, called The Lowe Files according to Variety. This series is expected to air over the summer.

According to the press release from Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E Network, The Lowe Files will feature Rob Lowe and his sons, John Owen and Matthew, as they delve into “unsolved legends and eerie age-old stories.” Rob and his sons will travel across the United States as they search out these stories and try to uncover the truth behind them.

For Lowe, the series will follow in the footsteps of a lifelong passion for him: that of the unknown and unsolved mysteries, a curiosity he has passed down to his sons and will be explored in The Lowe Files.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires. When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO’s, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real … or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

While The Lowe Files will concentrate on unsolved mysteries, Frontain Bryant also explains that the “nostalgic journey for a father and his sons is what’s at the heart of the series’ underlying mission.” Lowe also adds that he aims to “create lasting memories” with his sons in the production of this new series.

Each episode of The Lowe Files will cover a “mysterious story or spooky legend” which Lowe and his sons will “immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience.” The series aims to explore these stories using as much scientific evidence as possible. Top experts and high tech monitoring equipment will be used in their pursuit of unraveling each mystery.

A&E Network released a few hints as to some of the stories that will be explored in The Lowe Files. These include the following.

The exploration of an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, CA.

Working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits.

Training with a top-secret government operative in methods of Remote Viewing.

As yet, it is unclear if the house from The Outsiders will be featured in The Lowe Files, or whether he visited the house while he was on location in Tulsa and made a detour on account of the movie’s anniversary.

The Lowe Files will be produced for A&E Network by Critical Content. Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Douglas McCallie will act as executive producers on behalf of Critical Content. Along with Elaine Frontain Bryant, the executive producers from A&E Network are Amy Savitsky and Devon Hammonds. Rob Lowe will also serve as executive producer on the show.

Are you excited about The Lowe Files? Let us know which unsolved mysteries you would like to see appear on Rob’s new show by commenting below.

The Lowe Files will feature nine episodes and will premiere in the summer of 2017.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]