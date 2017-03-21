WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins’ Injury To Cancel ‘WrestleMania 33’ Match With HHH?

On the latest episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that Seth Rollins probably won’t be medically cleared to make it to WrestleMania. The latest news from WWE and a rehabilitation specialist on the televised program left plenty of fans doubtful about whether Rollins will be able to compete in a wrestling ring in several weeks. If so it would mean WWE having to set aside their planned match of Seth Rollins vs. Triple H on “the grandest stage of them all.”

Rollins had announced several weeks ago that he was going to make a return to the ring and take on WWE head honcho Triple H at the big pay-per-view. However, an attack from Samoa Joe sidelined Rollins with a bad knee injury which left his status for Mania in doubt. When Rollins showed up again on last week’s Raw, he shocked everyone by hobbling down the ramp to ringside with the help of a crutch and then holding the crutch up in the air before dropping it to the ground. From there, Rollins was able to get into the ring and go at it with “The Game,” eventually kicking him to the outside.

That seemed to indicate that Rollins was back and ready for action, but another heinous act from Triple H seemed to set him back once again. HHH was able to use the crutch that Rollins dropped to smack him in the hurt knee several times before adding more injury to the insult with a vicious submission hold. The attack led to Rollins clutching at his hurt knee on the mat with WWE officials checking on him as a smiling Triple H closed out last week’s episode.

According to ProWrestling.net, on the newest episode of Raw held in Brooklyn, New York, Seth Rollins’ physical therapist appeared live via satellite to answer questions about Rollins’ injury status. The main interview was with Kevin Wilk, announced as Rollins’ trainer who indicated just how dedicated Rollins is to making a quick return to the ring for WrestleMania. He added that the thing that saved Rollins from a more serious injury last week was the fact he was wearing a brace on his knee that got hit.

However, when Cole asked the trainer if Rollins would be able to return in time for Mania, Wilk said this sort of thing would take months to rehabilitate and if Rollins were to show up for the match in Orlando, he’d probably end up back in rehab the next day. With that said, the match hasn’t officially been canceled, but it has fans wondering if it will be. There are also still betting odds listed for who is expected to win and lose the battle in Orlando, Florida.

This past Friday, the WWE Leaks website reported that there were odds published for the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 33. Rollins was given the role of favorite to win the match at odds of 1 to 3. Meanwhile, Triple H was listed as a 2 to 1 underdog to win the match. That basically means it would be a payout of $200 on a $100 bet for Triple H. For Rollins, someone would need to bet $130 to win $100 back since he’s the favorite.

With that said, those odds were first published this past Friday and are still online at the Paddy Power sports book after the latest information given out on Raw. WWE is likely playing up the story to have a dramatic return by Rollins in a major WrestleMania moment. So despite what a “doctor” or “trainer” might say on WWE television programming, WWE fans already know better than to believe what they hear on the TV shows. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins should still be in the ring when Mania finally rolls around on Sunday, April 2, from Orlando.

Update: Later on during Raw, Triple H said during an in-ring interview that he would draw up a match contract for Seth Rollins to sign on next week’s episode of Raw.“The Game” told Rollins to show up and sign the document for their WrestleMania match next Monday night and he’ll officially end his career unless Rollins is just a “coward.” Now fans will wait to see if Seth Rollins shows up to answer Triple H’s challenge.

