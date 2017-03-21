Ivanka Trump Photos Are Making People Think She Has Too Much Power

President Donald Trump undoubtedly raised a successful and powerful daughter, proving that she definitely has what it takes to do real business. Ivanka Trump’s presence in her father’s campaign drew attention to her and made some observers notice that she was more involved than the First Lady. This trend continued even after the US President assumed his role as the nation’s leader.

The most recent display of Ivanka Trump’s power and involvement in important matters was on Friday when President Donald Trump met with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The said meeting was aimed to discuss the foreign relationships between the United States and Germany as reported by Business Insider.

Ivanka Trump’s presence in the meeting between the German Chancellor and the US President may have come as a surprise to many as she sat in on the discussions about workforce development. Apparently, Ivanka Trump even expressed how she felt about being involved in such an important meeting via Twitter, saying that she was honored to join Chancellor Merkel and her father in the “robust” discussion on Workforce Development.

Today, I had the privilege of joining President @realdonaldtrump, Chancellor Merkel and leading CEOs of US and German companies in a robust discussion centered on workforce development. We also heard from graduates of exemplary Apprenticeship programs on the important role vocational education has played in their professional careers. I applaud my father's commitment to creating millions of jobs and ensuring that all Americans have the skills training they need to succeed in the modern workforce. #WorkforceDevelopment A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

As Chancellor Merkel and President Trump discussed job training, Ivanka Trump also had her contribution to the discussion according to the Associated Press. Apparently, Ivanka took charge in recruiting the American executives and even served as a guide throughout the discussion. The latter caused some to criticize Ivanka Trump for her involvement with the World’s leaders.

One of those who openly voiced out their concern is Matt McDermott, a Senior Analyst at Whitman Insight Strategies. He made his opinion known via Twitter, asking people to visualize Hillary Clinton meeting with Chancellor Merkel instead, and Chelsea Clinton was seated next to the Chancellor for an official meeting.

“There is no earthly reason why Ivanka Trump belongs in a meeting with a foreign leader, let alone seated immediately beside them,” McDermott said.

Apparently, McDermott is not the only one who shares the same opinion as reported by AOL. There are others who got busy on Twitter, expressing their disapproval of Ivanka Trump’s presence in such an important gathering.

Moreover, some users bluntly criticized Ivanka’s presence in the meeting with the German Chancellor, saying that she was pretending to be important. Evidently, there are many who would raise a brow at Ivanka Trump’s involvement.

Ivanka and Angela Merkel ???????????????? #ivanka #ivankatrump #trump #donaldtrump A post shared by IvankaTrump Fan Page Daily (@ivankatrumpqueen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Ivanka Trump’s power is certainly growing as her role expands much like her father, the US President. Her power might just be proven soon since talks about Ivanka Trump nabbing a West Wing office is currently ongoing. BBC news reports that Ivanka’s role as the first daughter, no matter how unorthodox it currently is, will expand thus earning her a new office.

Although Ivanka Trump might just get herself a new West Wing office, she will not be a government employee. Much like her presence in the meeting with the Germany Chancellor, this raised eyebrows. The powerful first daughter is the center of many ethics questions particularly because she expressed in the past that she would not have any formal role in her father’s administration. Despite her statement, Ivanka Trump moved to Washington and is now setting up her own working environment in the White House.

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! ???????????????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Apparently, Ivanka Trump’s office will be on the West Wing’s second floor, right next to the recently promoted Senior Advisor Dina Powell. Despite not being a government employee, Ivanka Trump will receive government-issued communication devices this week as well as security clearance.

According to Ivanka trump’s attorney Jamie Gorelick, she may appear as a full-time staffer in her father’s administration, however, she is not being sworn in. That being said, Ivanka Trump will not have any official position and will not receive and compensation for her contributions to the administration as well. Her attorney also mentioned that Ivanka Trump’s role in the White House is to be her father’s “Eyes and ears.”

[Featured Image By Olivier Douliery/AP Images]