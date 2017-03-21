Horrifying New Image Stephen King’s ‘It’ Shows Pennywise Poised To Feast

Many often wonder if a remake or sequel can be anywhere near as good as the first film or the original, and most of the time, they don’t even compare. A lot of people have worried about that with the remake of Stephen King’s It which is set to hit theaters later this year, but everything seen as of yet has impressed and frightened. That includes a brand new image revealed which shows Pennywise the Clown ready to feast on Georgie from down below.

A Facebook page devoted to the film called Stephen King’s It 2017 released a new image on Monday evening, and it is a good one. It is a picture from the pages of “Empire Magazine” and simply has the caption of “Hiya Georgie.”

Anyone who is a fan of the novel or movie knows what that means. It means’ that Big Bill’s little brother is about to see what it is like down where they all float.

As revealed by Dread Central, this is a brand new image that has not yet been revealed to anyone and it is a terrifying look into the eyes and face of Pennywise the Clown, who is played by Bill Skarsgard.Off to the left, the yellow rain slicker or Bill’s little brother Georgie can be seen as he looks into the tunnel hoping to find his lost boat.

While fans wait with much anticipation for the release this fall, those who attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival this past week in Austin were given a great treat. Attendees were able to get an exclusive look at the remake of King’s It with some early footage.

Those who saw it said that Pennywise was not present in it, but the material was extremely terrifying as reported by Bloody-Disgusting.

In the footage, Bill is seen making the paper boat for his little brother Georgie and he goes about playing with it outside. Georgie falls down and his boat falls into the sewer and he peers down in it, but the scene went to black before actually showing Pennywise.

More of The Losers Club is shown and it is a bit of a rough-cut trailer, but so far, things are going on the right path for this remake of Stephen King’s It.

The film will be split into two films with the second focusing on the life of The Losers Club after they have grown up and are now adults. Collider spoke with producer Dan Lin recently to say that It will indeed be rated R and it is going to be a full-on horror film as has always been intended.

“It is a rated-R movie. If you’re going to make a “Rated-R movie”, you have to fully embrace what it is, and you have to embrace the source material. It is a scary clown that’s trying to kill kids. So of course that’s going to be a rated-R movie. The kids are amazing. You very much get a Stand by Me vibe as far as their camaraderie and the way they joke with each other and that they really care for each other. They do have a scary crown that’s taken over the town of Derry, so it’s going to be rated R.”

This fall, Stephen King’s It will have a brand new adaptation which will officially hit theaters and scare everyone beginning on Sept. 8. As the summer rolls on, the fear of Pennywise will only begin to grow.

Stephen King’s It is one of the most terrifying novels and one of the most frightening made-for-TV movies in all of history. Now, it is getting the full chance to have an R-rating and be a flick that has long since deserved a theatrical release. So far, very little has been seen from the release, but the images and teaser for Pennywise the Clown, Georgie, and The Losers Club shows that careful attention is being given to a film that is meant to scare the hell out of everyone.

[Featured Image by New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.]